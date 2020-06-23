Information Builders Unveils the new ibi at Virtual Summit 2020

CEO Frank Vella Introduces New Company Vision, Branding, Product Innovations, Customer Success, and Customer and Partner Community to Help Build Better Insights With Data

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), a leading end-to-end data and analytics company, today marks a major milestone in the company’s transformation. The new ibi, revealed by CEO Frank Vella to more than 2,500 attendees at Virtual Summit 2020, enables organizations to build a better future through the use of data. By leveraging decades of experience and superior technology, everyone can solve today’s complex data challenges.



Vella took the CEO reins in January 2019 with a clear mission. Today, together with this new leadership team, he is detailing ibi’s new mission and brand, new products, a new website, and a new customer and partner community platform to the largest number of attendees at a Summit event in company history.

“As the world around us changes, ibi is evolving to ensure we are everything an enterprise demands when it comes to the rapidly changing relationship between data and your business,” Vella told attendees. “We’re on a mission to prepare organizations for the future by turning them into information builders.”

In addition to detailing the new developments, Vella is laying out what differentiates the new ibi in the market:

“At ibi, we always lead with the power of data and analytics and the impact it can have – that’s how we help our customers make the best possible decisions. Our continuing focus is on combining different data sets, enabling more comprehensive insights, and on solving the quality challenges around all the data. With ibi you can now embed intelligence into everything – your applications, processes, and portals. You also can leverage our augmented analytics capabilities that include Cloud, AI, ML, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. With our proven technology, automation and open platform innovation, and the new solutions we’re announcing today, organizations can now more effectively access, master, and govern trusted data.”

In keeping with ibi’s mission, Keith Kohl, senior vice president, Product Management and Eric Raab, senior vice president, Engineering, are introducing new innovations including:

Automated Insights leveraging AI and ML to explore data and give users a faster and easier way to discover insights on their data

leveraging AI and ML to explore data and give users a faster and easier way to discover insights on their data Open Data Visualizations connecting additional data sources, file formats, and applications in real time with third-party visualization tools, using ibi’s Open Data Platform, giving users across the organization scalability and flexibility in rapid data access to accelerate decision making

connecting additional data sources, file formats, and applications in real time with third-party visualization tools, using ibi’s Open Data Platform, giving users across the organization scalability and flexibility in rapid data access to accelerate decision making Omni-HealthData Cloud Essentials offering a new, enterprise-class data and analytics solution that enables mid-market providers to successfully adapt to the shift towards value-based care, leveraging patient data that lies untapped within their organization

offering a new, enterprise-class data and analytics solution that enables mid-market providers to successfully adapt to the shift towards value-based care, leveraging patient data that lies untapped within their organization ASG technology partnership providing integration between ibi’s data and analytics products and ASG’s Data Intelligence solution for monitoring the quality of data that provides key business metrics and data lineage in dashboards and reports, supporting data governance initiatives

Enhancing Award-winning Customer Service and Support

ibi has continually received industry recognition for superior customer service and support. To keep the bar high, Dan Ortolani, senior vice president, Worldwide Customer Support Services announced the launch of myibi, a new customer and partner community platform. myibi facilitates learning as well as connections and collaboration among ibi’s community of global customers and partners. It also gives customers and partners a way to provide direct feedback to ibi’s Worldwide Customer Services and product teams.

During the keynote, ibi is presenting its ‘Partner of the Year’ award to Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS is working closely with ibi to support organizations starting on the cloud or migrating to cloud in every step of their journey. They support ibi customers through managed services, technical staff certification, and connecting ibi and AWS account and professional services teams to provide the best integrated solutions. This assists many organizations in implementing fully compliant, cloud-based systems.

In addition, Kabir Choudry, senior vice president, Global Field Technical Services and Customer Success at ibi is giving the ‘Customer of the Year’ award to Sound Credit Union. Sound leveraged the ibi Analytical Data Mart System (ADMS) to create a visualization and reporting package that helps mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The reporting bundle provides Sound with insights and data analytics, identifying members they can help with the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is truly a pleasure to kick off Virtual Summit. For our customer and partner community, the rest of today and tomorrow provides all of the same exciting learning we had at previous Summit events,” Vella told keynote attendees. “I am very excited about the new ibi, and hope you are too. Rest assured, we continue to prioritize the support of all our great customers and partners, as we keep enhancing and supporting the software they depend on to make decisions. We will also provide new innovations like those we announced today, to solve many of today’s most daunting data challenges.”

Learn more about the new ibi .

Tweet this : Information Builders Unveils the new ibi at Virtual Summit 2020 https://bit.ly/3fSTLJT #ibiSummit @infobldrs

About ibi

ibi is a data and analytics company that embeds intelligence into ― everything. From the beginning, ibi has known the importance of data and insights to make better decisions. We help organizations get their complex and disconnected data in order, so they can build, embed and automate intelligence in everything they do. By preparing organizations for the future and turning them into builders ― information builders, everyone can use enterprise-trusted data at scale to drive their growth. Whether our customers use pre-built applications or build their own solutions for their data and analytics challenges, ibi powers their innovation and reinvention. ibi’s open platform and industry-specific building blocks accelerate speed-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their customers’ experience.

Visit us at ibi.com , follow us on Twitter , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Michael Kornspan

ibi

(917) 339-5734

michael_kornspan@ibi.com