Next Gen RENCO Encoders for Brushless DC and Stepper Motors

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN is proud to announce the release of its next generation of RENCO brand rotary encoders to the market. This new generation includes an upgraded R35i model and a successor to the RCML15 encoder with the R35iL low profile encoder. Both solutions are equipped with a new OPTO-ASIC that provides additional features and improved functionality to users.

The RENCO R35i and R35iL encoders are ideal for use in brushless DC motors or stepper motor solutions. Their compact size combined with the high level of performance and availability make these products the top choice for applications such as medical devices, warehouse robotics and laser scanning.

Both encoders now come with a brand-new Diagnostic and Field Programming (DFP) feature not before seen on incremental encoders of this type. This DFP functionality allows users to perform mounting checks, quick and simple diagnostic functions, and electronic commutation setting which can reduce mounting time of each encoder up to 10 minutes.

Additional features include an extended tolerance on mounting specifications, increased output frequency performance up to 1.83 MHz and reduced height down to 8.6 mm. All these improvements are specifically included to increase availability and ease of use of the encoder.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

RENCO can be found at www.renco.com. Products available in North America through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION/Contact Us.

Kathleen Herrmann HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION 847-519-4702 kherrmann@heidenhain.us