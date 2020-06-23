Heatherman Homes Featured in Exclusive Interview
In a recent interview, Frances Heatherman of Heatherman Homes spoke about managing a business and a familySTAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Frances Heatherman spoke out on behalf of Heatherman Homes about building a strong family-owned business.
With 30 years of real estate experience and expertise, Heatherman Homes is a real estate and property management company in Strafford, Virginia. The company is dedicated to giving their customers premium service and advice.
In the interview, Frances Heatherman shared how the biggest impact on Heatherman Homes took place when her business partner, Brendan, Frances’ husband, retired from the Marine Corp. and came to work in the business. Frances said that her and her husband together have been able to accomplish more and expand the business.
Mrs. Heatherman also shared some advice for recent graduates to follow their passion.
“Be resilient. Have some grit. Don’t take no for an answer,” said Frances Heatherman.
She also shared how her hope for Heatherman Homes is that it becomes a family legacy to pass down to her children.
For more information, please visit: www.heathermanhomes.com.
About Heatherman Homes
Heatherman Homes LLC of Strafford, Virginia, is a local real estate and property management company. The company is owned and operated by Frances and Brendan Heatherman, who collectively have over 40 years of experience and expertise in the real estate industry. Frances Heatherman is the principal broker of the company and is an award-winning realtor and property manager, ranked by the Wall Street Journal in the Top 100 Agents in America. Her husband, Brendan Heatherman, is a retired infantry officer from the United States Marine Corp. As a family-owned business, Heatherman Homes thinks of clients as extended family members, offering a traditional, hands-on, and personal approach.
Frances Heatherman
Heatherman Homes LLC
+1 540-628-2226
