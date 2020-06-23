ZL Technologies Solves Compliance Challenges for Financial Institutions with Advancements to its Platform

New offering leverages powerful lexical engine and ML models to provide compliance departments with better oversight across employee communications

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leading technology platform for information governance, today announced enhancements to the ZL UA Compliance platform that significantly strengthen the email review process for compliance departments. These updates, released as ZL UA Version 9.1, build upon ZL’s powerful lexical engine which is leveraged to flag electronic communications that violate SEC regulations, corporate policies, and more. The updates include:



Echo Reduction technology, used to prevent users from reviewing multiple versions of the same email thread.





Upgrades to ZL’s lexical engine to provide more granular search functionality, using “Surround Queries” which combine a string of lexical rules to more precisely identify violations and minimize false positives.





A flexible review pipeline for compliance departments, ensuring flagged communications are defensibly managed. This includes a multi-review pathway, allowing compliance users to customize the review process for various types of violations.





A review dashboard delivered through a new and more intuitive UI that features built-in analytics for deeper insight.

The ZL UA Compliance platform is designed for regulated institutions that require deep insight and control over enterprise data, necessitated by industry regulations such as SEC 17a-4 and new privacy regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). ZL enables compliance with these regulations through management of unstructured data across the enterprise, combining content and metadata-based governance policies with advanced analytics and reporting for complete insight and defensibility.

“Regulatory developments paired with advancements in analytics and AI can make enterprise data both a minefield and a goldmine for large organizations,” said Kon Leong, CEO of ZL Technologies. “We’ve carefully designed our platform over the years to address both sides of this equation for our worldwide customers.”

ZL provides information management and compliance solutions to many of the top financial institutions and is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.

Please click here for more information.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies’ centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, eDiscovery, records management, compliance and privacy. ZL's unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos. A Gartner Leader backed by Microsoft Azure with a proven track record of serving Fortune 500 customers, ZL Technologies is the leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com .

Media Contact

Cori Kendrick

PAN Communications

zltech@pancomm.com

617-502-4330