Coronavirus - Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi has announced the death of a sixth COVID-19 patient in Eswatini

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi has announced the death of a sixth #COVID19 patient in Eswatini. “The deceased is a 17 year old male from Manzini Region who passed away last evening at the Lubombo Hospital where the patient was being treated. May his soul rest in peace.”
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Estawini.
