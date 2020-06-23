IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization Appoints New Board Members

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an International Federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces the addition of two new Board Directors.



ISTO Chair Yatin Trivedi has appointed two new Directors to the ISTO Board, Dr. Leo F. Casey and Lewis M. Brodnax III, filling two open seats on the Board. Terms for the incoming members were effective on 1 June 2020 and continue until 31 December 2021.

Dr. Leo Casey is Power Systems Lead, Google X and brings over 40 years’ experience in the Power Industry providing product design and innovation for Utility applications, specifically the commercialization of new and critical technologies. Working in this field, he understands the important role codes and standards play in the adoption of new technologies and devices to existing industry which is apparent in his work with the Solar Technology Standards and Conformance Initiative, APEC-USA, San Francisco, September 2011 and trade missions to Japan and China with State and Federal Officials. Dr. Casey is an active member of several standard working groups and brings his insight regarding the power and importance of standards to the Board of ISTO.

Lewis Brodnax III is Chief Security Officer, GreenSky, LLC and has a rich and diverse background of private sector information technology and security working with companies ranging from early stage startups to the Global Fortune 25. He holds 15 intermediate or advance certifications from nine different certifying bodies covering a wide range of fields ranging from security, to data forensics, storage and data networking, cloud computing, databases, operating systems hardware, emergency medical response and rescue scuba diving. Over the past 15 years he has actively served various not-for-profits in the Atlanta area including: Treasurer and VP of Programming for FBI Infragard, Treasurer of the High Technology Crime Investigation (HTCIA) and Treasurer of the Association of Digital Forensics and eDiscovery (ASDFED). Mr. Brodnax’s diverse experience along with his not-for-profit service offers the ISTO Board a seasoned and valued contributor.

The ISTO Board of Directors oversees the financial operations of the organization, as well as the development of the ISTO Business Plan and other related strategic and operational activities.

“I want to thank our newest board members for taking on the ISTO Director positions,” said Yatin Trivedi, chairman of ISTO. “We look forward to their contributions as they bring their individual experience and knowledge to contribute to the success of ISTO. ISTO is now well positioned to serve its engineering communities for increased multi-disciplinary collaboration and innovation with new consortia in the Utility, Smart Grid, Digital Currency and Security industries.”

2020 ISTO Board of Directors

Chairman



Yatin Trivedi, Service Line Executive, Altran Inc.

President/CEO

Marco W. Migliaro, President and CEO, ISTO

Directors

Lewis M. Brodnax III, Chief Security Officer, GreenSky, LLC

Daniel C. Burnett, Blockchain Standards Architect, ConsenSys

Dr Leo F. Casey, Power Systems Lead, Google X

Brian K. Daly, Assistant VP, Standards and Industry Alliances, AT&T

Michelle Rankin, Retired

Don Wright, President, Standards Strategies, LLC

Since its inception in 1999, ISTO has partnered with 50+ international industry groups providing the legal and operational frameworks and best practices required to accomplish technical missions quickly and cost-effectively.

About ISTO

ISTO is the premier trusted partner of the global technology community for the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions that benefit industry. An international federation of member programs, its mission is to facilitate the life-cycle of industry standards development through a dedicated staff committed to offering vendor neutrality, quality support and member satisfaction. ISTO Programs span the spectrum of today's information and communications technologies. For more information, visit ieee-isto.org .

