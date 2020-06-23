Interop Announces New Dates and Program Details for 2020 Digital Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop, the IT industry’s most trusted independent conference, announces new dates and details for Interop Digital 2020, taking place October 5-8. Interop Digital will offer a robust lineup of content including 50 sessions, 12 trainings and certifications, a virtual Expo Hall and networking opportunities, allowing the IT community to discover the newest and most valuable IT strategies surrounding the technology, people, and processes that make up an IT organization.



“Interop Digital is more than just a technology conference,” said Meghan Reilly, General Manager, Interop. “We are listening to the needs of IT and network professionals and understand that technology leaders need education on IT management, talent issues, and business skills in addition to technology. We’re looking forward to hosting Interop digitally to be immersed in a community so passionate about the future of technology and the business opportunity it offers.”

Program

The 2020 event will feature new conference topics that allows attendees to address their specific needs across all aspects of IT. Through these new topics, Interop Digital aims to provide education on the latest technology while also addressing the management knowledge needed to ensure the right technology solutions are delivered to the right users in an effective, efficient, and secure fashion. Topics include:

Data and AI: It’s IT’s Time

Automation, Now!

Mastering the Modern Cloud

Recalibrating Networks and Infrastructure Practical Defense

DevOps Rising

Leading the New IT Department

Elevating Workplace Experience

Training & Certifications

In addition to new tracks, Interop Digital has expanded its training and certification program to address the evolving needs of IT professionals. Taught by vetted experts, each training and certification is structured to provide attendees with the skills they need in critical areas that can immediately be put to use. All-new trainings and certifications include:

Offensive Security Operations: Introduction to Red and Purple Teams

Incident Response: Preparing Your Team and Organization

Choosing your SD-WAN Provider Computing from Cloud to Edge

Migrating from IaaS to Containers

Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Foundation Certification

Interop Digital is also bringing back attendee favorites such as:

Cybersecurity Crash Course presented by Dark Reading

Network Automation Summit presented by Network to Code

Networking Opportunities

Using artificial intelligence to help ensure more valuable connections, attendees will have ample opportunity to network with peers and create lasting connections. Interop Digital will offer pre-event access which includes networking events, video discussion groups and bonus content. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in 1:1 mentoring through the Ask the Experts program. In addition, there will be peer connection opportunities and special events including virtual happy hours, birds of a feather discussions, trivia games, and yoga.



Interop Digital takes place online, October 5-8, 2020. Passes range from a $1,099 Conference + Certification pass to a free Business Hall pass. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.interop.com/

About Interop

Interop is the industry’s most trusted independent conference compiled by a community that evangelizes, supports, and unites enterprise IT professionals and fosters the next generation of technologists. For 30+ years, Interop has been dedicated to offering its community both strategic and actionable advice in critical areas, providing the breadth and depth necessary to uncover solutions that best meet their needs. Employed by a conference model committed to unbiased content, Interop focuses on a core set of technology and leadership competencies needed to run a modern IT department. For more information, visit www.interop.com . Interop is organized by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

