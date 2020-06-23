QCI Launches Free Trial of Industry-Leading Mukai Quantum Computing Application Platform

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), a technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, is launching a free trial of its industry-leading Mukai™ quantum computing software execution platform.



The trial will enable developers and organizations to discover how they can migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions today and realize superior performance even when running their solutions on classical (Intel® or AMD processor-based) computers.

As a further benefit, quantum-ready applications developed with Mukai will be ready to run on the quantum computers of tomorrow when they achieve their anticipated performance advantage. This benefit preserves an organization’s investment in early quantum software development and ensures a competitively faster time-to-market when superior quantum performance arrives.

The introduction of the trial follows the recent publication of a benchmark study that showed that Mukai achieved best-in-class performance and has delivered on its promise of performance advantages using quantum computing software tools running on classical computers.

While future quantum computers are expected to deliver even greater performance benefits, the study revealed that Mukai delivers today the best-known quality of results, time-to-solution, and diversity of solutions in a commercially available service.

This means that Mukai can provide better results than currently used software to solve complex optimization problems faced by nearly every major company and government agency worldwide. This breakthrough in performance eliminates one of the greatest obstacles to the development and adoption of quantum-ready applications.

“We see quantum computers working together with classical systems to provide superior performance than classical systems can achieve alone,” noted QCI’s vice president of product development, Steve Reinhardt. “Our Mukai platform enables developers to create applications that benefit from quantum advantage without having to know anything about the backend connections to a quantum computer. By providing this trial access, we are hoping to encourage and facilitate application development to solve real world problems—and not tomorrow but today.”

Quantum application developers can program and run their applications on Mukai to solve a variety of complex optimization problems. Such problems can occur in logistics routing, where timely delivery, reduced fuel consumption, and driver safety all come into play.

Optimization can also significantly mitigate the impact to revenue or business operations posed by flooding, power outages, wildfires, or other adverse scenarios. Companies can leverage the robust and diverse solutions offered by Mukai to minimize such disruptive, high-impact events in real-time.

Optimization can also be valuable in R&D contexts like drug design, where better predicted protein folding can speed the design process, increase drug efficacy, and guide the search for patient cohorts who might benefit. Portfolio managers can maximize return on investments by optimizing their asset allocations. Altogether, such optimizations can generate hundreds of billions of dollars in savings annually.

CTO Mike Booth, the author of the popular QCI qbsolv™ solver, a key part of the Mukai platform, commented: “Our Mukai solution has demonstrated superior performance compared to other solvers, enabling application developers to solve many of the complex problems that quantum computers are expected to eventually tackle, but in today’s classical computing environment. Given the vast cost-saving potential of optimizations made possible by Mukai, we cannot imagine a more compelling value proposition for our commercial and governmental trial users.”

The trial grants free access to the entire, fully functioning Mukai platform:

Mukai API for calling a proprietary set of highly optimized quantum-ready solvers.





QuOIR™ optimization layer which makes it easier to apply Mukai’s superior performance to real-world constrained-optimization problems by automatically calculating a balance between obeying constraints and finding an optimal solution.





Software execution layer that directs execution of problems to either classical or hybrid quantum-classical computers based on user guidance.





Highly-optimized and parallelized solvers that execute on a cloud-based classical computer infrastructure and deliver differentiated performance (see technical paper ) for many quantum-ready algorithms.

The platform’s cloud-based approach provides developers a highly effective and practical way to develop applications to solve many difficult problems. While quantum computing is typically a very high-dollar investment given the sophisticated and costly hardware requirements, Mukai makes quantum application development affordable and scalable compared to running solutions on a quantum annealer or computer.

Mukai addresses the fast-growing market for quantum computing, which is expected to grow at a 23.2% CAGR to $9.1 billion by 2030, according to Tractica.

The company plans to officially launch the trial the week of June 29th. To learn more about the trial or reserve your seat, contact John Dawson at trial@QuantumComputingInc.com . You can also submit your inquiry here .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) is focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-ready computing techniques to solve difficult problems in various industries. The company is leveraging its team of experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics to develop commercial applications for industries and government agencies that will need quantum computing power to solve their most challenging problems. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (“Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," “aim to”, or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Mukai™, QCI qbsolv™ and QuOIR™ are trademarks of Quantum Computing Inc. Intel® is a trademark of Intel Corporation.

