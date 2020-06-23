Vertex Receives Virtual HDI Support Center Certification

Achievement recognizes commitment to excellence, efficiency and quality in customer support

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, is pleased to announce Vertex, Inc., a leading tax software and services provider, has received HDI Support Center Certification. HDI Support Center Certification is an award that recognizes a support center's commitment to excellence, efficiency and service quality based on the HDI Support Center Standard. The Standard was developed by the HDI International Certification Standards Committee which consists of more than 25 practitioners and experts from around the world.



The certification program – which is similar to a financial audit process, was conducted virtually by an HDI consultant through a series of remote discovery sessions and concluded with a comprehensive summary report – conforms to existing international quality standards such as the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM). Certification is awarded based on excellence in the core areas on which the HDI Support Center Certification program focuses: leadership, policy and strategy, people management, resources, process and procedure, people satisfaction, customer satisfaction, and performance results.

“We are honored to have achieved certification from HDI, demonstrating our commitment to delivering the highest levels of support,” said Kate Shields, Chief Customer Officer at Vertex. “The rigor of this program and the access to best practices and knowledge sharing among peers supports our enterprise-wide commitment to customer experience and helps us ensure our clients realize maximum value from Vertex solutions.”

"HDI Support Center Certification provides a competitive advantage and recognition for organizations that are dedicated to performance and productivity in the support center," said Tara Gibb, Group Portfolio Director, HDI. “The process leading to HDI certification improves operational efficiencies and effectiveness, which ultimately results in increased customer satisfaction and retention. Thanks to a strong partnership with Vertex leadership, HDI’s auditor was able to conduct this project in a completely virtual manner, enabling Vertex to achieve this tremendous accomplishment with minimal disruption to their business.”

The goal of the HDI Support Center Certification is to recognize organizations that are capable of consistently providing excellent customer service and experiences, even as the organization and customer requirements evolve. To receive Certification, a support center must undergo an onsite or virtual audit conducted by an HDI Certified Auditor and receive a minimum score in eight categories, as well as a minimum overall score.

For more information on HDI Support Center Certification, visit https://www.thinkhdi.com/certification/support-center-certification .

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading tax software and services provider that empowers global commerce. The company’s mission is to connect customers and partners across all industries to deliver the world’s most trusted tax solutions for businesses to grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 1,000 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

