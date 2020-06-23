Rosetta Stone Announces Free Mass Upgrade for Customers Who Have CD-ROMs and Downloadable Versions of Its Product

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today announced that from July 1 through July 8, it will upgrade customers who have a Rosetta Stone CD-ROM or downloadable product to a single-language Lifetime subscription, at no additional cost. Customers can visit rosettastone.com/freedom to submit their claim for a free subscription, with no strings attached.

The company is encouraging customers who have outdated Rosetta Stone products to declare freedom from old technology and upgrade for free to the latest version of Rosetta Stone, which can be used on any mobile device (iOS and Android) and accessed on the web via desktop computers.

“There’s no catch and nothing to buy -- between July 1 and July 8, anyone who has an old Rosetta Stone CD-ROM or downloadable product can upgrade for free to a Lifetime subscription. With CD-ROMs and downloaded software being obsolete in light of advances in digital technology, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to use legacy Rosetta Stone products on today’s devices. Now legacy customers can participate in the digital products that hundreds of thousands of subscribers already enjoy. We deeply value every customer who has ever purchased from us, and we want all Rosetta Stone customers to experience our latest innovations in language learning,” said Matt Hulett, Rosetta Stone President.

The latest version of Rosetta Stone includes:

Important updates to Rosetta Stone’s Dynamic Immersion® methodology that ensures learners are immersed in their new language from the start, with reading, writing, listening and speaking exercises designed to help learners discover their new language in a fun and natural way.

The most advanced TruAccent® speech recognition technology -- Rosetta Stone's patented speech recognition engine listens, analyzes, and corrects the learner's speech throughout the learning process, so they'll have the confidence to speak in any situation.

Embedded Translations -- At any point in the immersive experience, customers seeking clarity on vocabulary can "long-press" on a word to reveal its translation.

-- At any point in the immersive experience, customers seeking clarity on vocabulary can “long-press” on a word to reveal its translation. Phrasebook -- Rosetta Stone’s Phrasebook teaches language learners how to say useful phrases, with over 164 phrases across 8 categories. Perfect for travelers, Phrasebook features native speakers saying everyday phrases that are useful in common situations, such as meeting people, dining out, and staying in a hotel. Phrasebook works offline, so users don’t need an international data plan to speak confidently while traveling abroad.

Access across devices and offline. Customers can learn from a computer, tablet, or mobile phone, and lessons are automatically synced across devices. When an Internet connection isn't available, lessons can be easily downloaded for offline use.

Customers can learn from a computer, tablet, or mobile phone, and lessons are automatically synced across devices. When an Internet connection isn’t available, lessons can be easily downloaded for offline use. Live Lessons -- Native-speaking Rosetta Stone coaches host Live Lessons that customers can join for free each week to practice real-world conversation, learn grammar rules, chat with other learners and work on pronunciation in the language they’re learning.

Live Tutoring -- Rosetta Stone helps language learners accelerate their comprehension and speaking abilities with live 1:1 and group tutoring.*

-- Rosetta Stone helps language learners accelerate their comprehension and speaking abilities with live 1:1 and group tutoring.* Your Plan -- Rosetta Stone offers customized plans to help language learners meet their specific goals. Learners can choose from four unique plans — Travel, Work, Family, and Basics & Beyond. Each plan offers Rosetta Stone’s immersive content tailored to skill level — beginner, intermediate, or proficient — over a 6-week period.

Customers will be asked to provide proof of ownership via their old Rosetta Stone product’s activation ID or the email address used at sign-up. The offer is good from July 1 through July 8, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Visit rosettastone.com/freedom for more details.

*Additional fees apply.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

"Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.





