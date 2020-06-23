State of Connecticut Selects Intrado’s Health Advocate to Enhance Employees’ Healthcare Experience and Support Preferred Provider Network

Health advocacy and navigation enables employees to make more informed healthcare decisions and ensures seamless access to high quality care, improving outcomes and reducing costs

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado's Health Advocate , a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation and integrated benefits programs, announced today that it will provide health advocacy and navigation services to the State of Connecticut's more than 60,000 employees covered under the state's benefits program, in addition to affiliate partners across the state.



The current healthcare environment is more complex than ever before. Having access to expert support and resources improves overall outcomes and mitigates rising costs for both individuals and their employers. Health Advocate’s industry-leading advocacy and navigation services will be available to all State of Connecticut and affiliate employees and their family members to help them effectively navigate their health and well-being benefits, including:

Finding high quality, in-network providers and scheduling appointments

Clinical decision support and reviewing diagnoses and treatments

Coordinating second opinions

Explaining coverage and benefits offerings

Resolving billing and reimbursement issues

In addition, Health Advocate’s team of experienced Personal Health Advocates will support employees and their family members enrolled in the State of Connecticut’s newly introduced preferred provider network, helping to identify providers and facilities in the network, schedule appointments, and provide quality and cost information. Health Advocate’s online and mobile Member Engagement App has been modified specifically for this relationship, presenting preferred provider and network information for the members’ easy use.

“By helping employees navigate preferred provider networks, Health Advocate ensures that patients get the care they need, when they need it, while making the best use of their benefits,” said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus, Health Advocate. “As many organizations face economic pressure during this challenging time, preferred provider networks like the State of Connecticut’s can improve access and medical outcomes while controlling costs.”

Coupling Health Advocate’s expert personalized support with the state’s high-quality preferred provider network arrangement will maximize the overall impact of the program. The network features contracted hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers that have been shown to provide the best possible healthcare outcomes for patients at the best value. Health Advocate will enhance the “usability” of this network, educating employees and family members about the program and helping them access included providers.

Health Advocate’s services will be available to all State of Connecticut and affiliate partner employees and family members beginning in September.

About Intrado’s Health Advocate

Intrado’s Health Advocate makes healthcare easier for over 12,000 organizations and their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of personalized, compassionate support from healthcare experts using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform including mobile solutions to provide clinical support and engage members in their health and well-being.

Our members enjoy a best-in-class, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness, or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously simplifying and upgrading their health benefits offerings. For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com .

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

