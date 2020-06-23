The Thales AI@Centech Program Accelerates the Success of the World’s Most Promising AI Innovators

Building on a successful first season, Thales, in partnership with Montréal-based business accelerator Centech, has announced the next cohort of innovative AI startups from around the world to participate in Season 2.

The Season 2 AI@Centech startups will receive extensive technical and business coaching and access to the core markets of Thales, including aerospace, defence, transport, space, and digital identity and security.

MONTREAL, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI@Centech business acceleration program announced its Season 2 cohort of global, AI-enabled startups today. The selected startups will work closely with Thales business coaches and AI experts who will provide advisory services related to fundraising, product enhancement, design, visibility, proof-of-concept, and market access.

In addition, the startups will gain access to Thales’ technological platforms, allowing teams to co-build cutting-edge solutions for the Group's markets whilst supporting the emergence of the next global AI champions.

About the Season 2 Startups :

Paladin AI (Canada) – Creates data-driven tools to optimize and accelerate aviation training. Utilizes cloud-based machine learning and AI to dynamically learn the patterns of behaviour indicative of pilot competence.

Zumo Labs (USA) – Leverages technology typically used by the video game industry to generate synthetic training data representing human poses and behaviour, used for computer vision models that extract information from images.

MyDataModels (France) – Develops augmented analytics solutions for researchers, engineers and domain experts wishing to have a deep understanding of their data.

Hacarus (Japan) – Supports the manufacturing and medical sectors via a visual inspection solution that extracts features from small amounts of training data. Applies Sparse Modeling technology to AI.

M-Cador (France) – Solves visual inspection challenges using the power of computer vision.

“Building on the successes from the previous AI@Centech season, Thales continues to be steadfast in its mission to inject the power of AI into all of its products and markets,” said Siegfried Usal, Thales North America’s Vice President of Digital Innovation and General Manager of Thales Digital Solutions Inc. “The AI@Centech program helps accelerate the delivery of AI-based solutions to our markets and clients in partnership with these cutting-edge startups. In light of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we work together to leverage AI technology for global health and economic recovery.”

About Thales Canada



A Canadian leader in research and technology, Thales Canada combines over 50 years of experience with the talent of more than 2,500 skilled people located coast-to-coast. With revenues of over $800 million, Thales Canada offers leading capabilities in the defence, urban rail, civil aviation, digital identity and security sectors, meeting the most complex needs and requirements of its customers across all operating environments.



About Thales



Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto over 12 months).



Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.



