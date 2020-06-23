CommAgility Software Completes 5G Integrated Solution for Small Cells and Private Network Development

/EIN News/ -- Loughborough, UK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommAgility , a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT ), announced today the release of its SmallCellCORE-5G software, which completes the company’s integrated software solution for 5G small cells and private network development. SmallCellCORE-5G adds a 5G Core (5GC) to the existing software suite which already includes the 5G stack, PHY and reference chain, and creates an integrated solution that developers can use with hardware platforms from CommAgility. CommAgility customers now benefit from a complete software system that is tested and ready to deploy, saving development time, reducing R&D costs, and minimizing risk.



"With SmallCellCORE-5G, developers can now build complete specialized and private 5G networks using CommAgility signal processing hardware and software. This saves valuable time by eliminating the need to select components from multiple suppliers and combine them into an operational and tested system. Development of specialized and private networks is quicker and easier with reduced risk by working with a proven 3GPP-compliant solution,” says Edward Young, CommAgility's Vice President and General Manager.

The 5G Core provides the core network functions in a 5G system, following the standards defined by 3GPP. The 5G Core controls the gNodeB, or base station, and provides the data transport, authentication and control functions required to link to external networks and the internet. This is similar to how an Evolved Packet Core (EPC) is used within an LTE system.

CommAgility’s complete, integrated software solution is well-suited to private networks and niche, specialized applications where minimizing development cost is critical. Typical examples of this kind of system include various 5G test beds and projects funded by the US Government’s Department of Defense, as well as satellite communications systems, transportation solutions, and industrial private network deployments.

In addition to the new 5G Core, CommAgility’s portfolio for 5G New Radio (NR) development includes pre-ported and validated PHY and Stack software, as well as a reference chain. This comprehensive portfolio of 5G NR software simplifies the development of 5G small cells and private networks. Integration with available hardware accelerators and libraries is made easier by the software’s flexible architecture, and versions are available for both 5G gNodeB and UE product developers.

CommAgility also offers a range of hardware platforms for 5G projects, including reference platforms and high-performance ARM/DSP-based processing/RF cards. New products being developed are based around the Layerscape® Access LA12XX Programmable Baseband Processors from NXP® Semiconductors. CommAgility is now implementing its 5G NR software on the NXP processors, supporting both sub-6GHz bands and mmWave frequencies.

