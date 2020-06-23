ForgeRock Identity Platform Delivers New Functionality, Simplicity to the Industry's Most Comprehensive Identity Solution

Significant platform advancements give organizations the tools needed to provide secure, friction-free digital experiences and accelerate digital transformation

Identity and Access Management (IAM) has become fundamental to enabling successful digital transformation for global organizations; deploying a cloud-enabled modern platform built for scale and flexibility is key. With dozens of new and updated features, this release of the ForgeRock platform focuses on three core areas: enabling personalized experiences, modernizing IT for business agility and advancing the next generation cloud environment. Together, the latest version of ForgeRock’s solution will radically simplify IAM, giving organizations the tools needed to provide friction-free digital experiences.

Key updates included in the ForgeRock Identity Platform:

- Tailored Experiences: to create exceptional customer journeys at every stage of authentication

ForgeRock Go: extends the company’s passwordless authentication capabilities by adding usernameless (see separate announcement)

Enhanced Authentication Experience: self-service trees for password resets, registration and more have been added directly inline with the authentication experience making the costs and confusion of forgotten credentials a thing of the past

- Modernizing IT for business agility

New UI to help teams spend less time managing and configuring software

Intelligent Access: enables IT to create and orchestrate and secure personalized login journeys with a point-and-click interface

IoT starter kit with drag-and-drop nodes for bringing new digital services faster to market

More tools, documentation, and implementation guidance

- Cloud Advancements

Industry-first containerized directory with automated DevOps to make installation and elastic scaling with replication quick and error free

Flexibility to deploy on any combination of environments: a private cloud data center, a public cloud (GCP, AWS or Azure) or the ForgeRock cloud

Streamline CI/CD to achieve potential zero-downtime upgrades

Sean Joyce, Global and US Cybersecurity, Privacy and Forensics Leader at PwC, said, “When you move identity to a cloud-delivered service it helps accelerate innovation while optimizing value. ForgeRock has the flexibility to deploy identity and access management on any cloud platform, helping drive value for our customers. The ForgeRock Identity Cloud helps reduce deployment costs and on-going software management. Also, in the case of customers not ready for an as-a-service delivery model, out-of-the-box Cloud and DevOps capabilities can help speed deployments."

“These latest updates and features accelerate organizations’ digital transformation initiatives, as everyone adjusts to a new normal of work and life,” said Peter Barker, chief product officer, ForgeRock. “The ForgeRock Identity Platform available also as part of ForgeRock Identity Cloud delivers new, integrated solutions to combat common challenges, including forgotten passwords.”

To learn more about today’s news from ForgeRock, register to attend ForgeRock Identity Live: Virtual Edition . Available June 23 at 9 am PST, June 24 at 3 p.m. BST, and June 25 at noon AEST/10 a.m. SGT.

Speakers include ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch, ForgeRock chief product officer Peter Barker, ForgeRock VP product management Mary Writz and identity experts from the Australian Securities Exchange, BMW, New South Wales Department of Education, Verizon, LPL Financial and more.

