RFP360’s full-circle RFP software recognized in three G2 Grid reports

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kansas, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFP360, a leading cloud-based RFP management software company, today announced that its platform has been recognized in three Summer 2020 G2.com, Inc. Grid reports. The three categories include Strategic Sourcing, Proposal and RFP Software. RFP360 is the only RFP management software recognized in all three categories, providing a full-circle solution for teams that issue RFPs and teams that respond to them.

In the Summer 2020 G2 Grid report, RFP360 has been designated a Leader in the Proposal and RFP software categories. In addition, the company makes its debut in the Strategic Sourcing category as a High Performer. Placement in the report is based upon customer satisfaction and market presence as well as other factors including market share, vendor size and social impact. Of all recognized vendors in the Strategic Sourcing category, RFP360 holds the top score in customer satisfaction.

“As the only full-circle solution for RFP management, everything we do from platform design to functionality centers around improving efficiency and transparency throughout the entire RFP process,” says Beau Wysong, chief marketing officer. “We understand the needs of issuers and respondents as well as the challenges in the RFP process that impact them both. Our holistic approach empowers collaboration and communication in a single unified platform.”

In addition to being named a Leader in Proposal and RFP Software as well as a High Performer in Strategic Sourcing, RFP360 was also named a Momentum Leader in the Proposal and RFP software categories. The Momentum Grid seeks to identify solutions on a high-growth trajectory based on user satisfaction, employee growth and digital presence. According to G2, the trending grid aims to keep customers “apprised of products that are pushing the boundaries of the market.”

“We’re excited to be recognized by G2 based on the feedback of our customers,” said Wysong. “Unlike stand-alone RFP response software and costly procurement systems, our platform delivers a strategic advantage to our customers who use RFPs to make better sourcing decisions as well as win new business. Recognition in these three categories matches our commitment to delivering a complete, integrated RFP solution.”

Each quarter, G2.com, Inc., releases Grid ® and Index Reports that rank products based on reviews gathered from their user community in addition to data aggregated from online sources and social networks. In addition to being named a Leader and High Performer in the most recent reports, RFP360 is consistently highly rated by customers in ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup.

To learn more about RFP360’s full-circle RFP management software, visit: https://rfp360.com/rfp-management-platform/

For more information about G2’s scoring methodologies, visit https://research.g2.com/g2-scoring-methodologies

About RFP360

RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and interact — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.

