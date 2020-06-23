FTI Consulting Adds Senior Restructuring and Performance Improvement Specialist

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its Turnaround & Restructuring practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment with the appointment of Kevin Barrentine as a Senior Managing Director.



Mr. Barrentine, who will be based in Atlanta, brings more than 30 years of experience in restructuring and performance improvement for underperforming or distressed businesses. He works with senior management, boards of directors, sponsors and senior lenders in out-of-court restructurings and in formal bankruptcy proceedings across industries in manufacturing and distribution, as well as consumer products, industrial products, food, agriculture, automotive and building products.

“Kevin brings a mix of expertise that will help clients navigate restructurings and assist those that may be in stress and underperforming,” said Michael Eisenband , Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “We are excited to add a dynamic expert such as Kevin to our team in a time when, in many cases, our clients are facing their most significant and critical challenges.”

Mr. Barrentine has held various roles for both restructuring and performance improvement clients. He has served as chief restructuring officer for leading industrial companies and as financial advisor to debtors and senior lenders. He also has advised on numerous engagements for operational diligence and post-close transformation, primarily in the distressed M&A segment.

Prior to FTI Consulting, Mr. Barrentine was a Senior Managing Director at Conway MacKenzie. He previously served as a Managing Director in the restructuring practice at Deloitte.

“The size, scale and scope of FTI Consulting’s capabilities and the collaborative culture helps the client arrive at a better answer,” Mr. Barrentine said. “I look forward to working with a team backed by the global reach of FTI Consulting to have an impact on behalf of our clients.”

Mr. Barrentine’s appointment continues the firm’s investment in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. In early June, FTI Consulting announced the appointment of Matt Callaghan as a Senior Managing Director in London, where he leads the firm’s UK mid-market and insolvency offering. In May, FTI Consulting announced the appointment of Kieran Douglas as a Managing Director in London, where he focuses on distressed situations in the oil and gas sector.

