Rainmaker Worldwide Signs Water-as-a-Service Agreement with Jamaica's Northern Caribbean University

/EIN News/ -- Innovative Air-to-Water technology to supply up to 5,000 liters of drinking water per day to Jamaica’s NCU



Peterborough, CA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) announced the signing of a Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) agreement with Jamaica’s Northern Caribbean University (NCU). Rainmaker will supply up to 5,000 liters of water per day for 3 years through their established Air-to-Water technology. Harvesting fresh water from airborne humidity with zero chemicals, Rainmaker’s Air-to-Water innovation offers NCU a cost-effective and sustainable solution to one of the institution’s most perplexing issues — drought and water scarcity. Rainmaker’s decentralized and hybrid grid / solar-powered AW-GS25 unit will be installed at the cafeteria on main campus in Mandeville, located 100 kilometers west of Kingston.

NCU is an esteemed academic community of 5,000 students, faculty and staff with its main Mandeville campus nestled in Jamaica’s mountainous parish of Manchester. The university is faced with the challenge of acquiring a reliable clean water supply, which has been attempted through rainwater collection and other conservation methods to-date.

NCU President Dr. Lincoln Edwards commented, “Due to lengthy seasonal droughts with unpredictable rainfall, we began searching for alternative solutions to supply our campus with consistent, high-quality drinking water. With NCU’s elevation more than 600 meters above sea level, we cannot easily access seawater to desalinate. Rainmaker’s Air-to-Water technology and Water-as-a-Service platform is the ideal approach to provide clean water with zero carbon footprint.”

Rainmaker’s patented AW technology is the ideal solution where no water exists. With absolutely no feedwater, expensive piping or truck transport required, AW’s compact and scalable units are distributed directly to consumption site. At a cost competitive over other existing technologies, AW units can be powered by solar, wind, or grid electricity, or a combination, and produce up to 20,000 liters of water per unit, per day.

Rainmaker CEO Michael Skinner stated, “This WaaS agreement with NCU is an exciting milestone after a decade of R&D and product testing. Our Air-to-Water technology is ready to disrupt the water industry’s traditional methods and bring invaluable benefits to our customers. NCU will now have access to a reliable, affordable and sustainable water source of the highest standard.”

Rainmaker also specializes in decentralized Water-to-Water technology, transforming seawater, brackish or polluted water into drinking water using Thermal Membrane Distillation, producing up to 150,000 liters per unit, per day.

About Rainmaker Worldwide

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a leader in technology for the production of clean, affordable water. Headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Company’s patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed. Rainmaker’s goal is to be a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. For more information about Rainmaker, visit www.rainmakerww.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker’s undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Michael Skinner, CEO

+1 (705) 201-1020

info@rainmakerww.com