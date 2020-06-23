Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,359 in the last 365 days.

2020 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Golar LNG Partners LP advises that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 24, 2020.  The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 29, 2020.  The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda
June 23, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

You just read:

2020 Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.