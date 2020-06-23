Lawsuit for Investors in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: TUP shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Tupperware lacked effective internal controls, that as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico’s accounting and liabilities, that consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019, that Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico, that Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance, that Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.