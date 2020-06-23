PlanSource Summer Product Release Features New Boost Integrations, Streamlined Employee Experience and Guided Renewal Enhancements

Perseus software release contains significant enhancements to the employee experience, HR experience, new Boost API integrations and Guided Renewal updates

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, today announced the launch of Perseus, the company’s latest software release.



In the Q2 software release, PlanSource is introducing some of its boldest innovations yet. Exciting new Boost API integrations with Guardian Life and The Hartford , bringing clarity to the employee and HR experience and significant changes to Guided Renewal to promote a successful open enrollment season. The Perseus release was launched on June 11, 2020, to all PlanSource customers and partners.

Updates in the Perseus include features focused on providing a more modern customer experience as part of PlanSource Boost:

PlanSource Boost – This release introduces several new API integrations and enhancements with Guardian Life and The Hartford as part of the PlanSource Boost program.

- Guardian® “Find a Provider” Directory and Enhancements to Plan Configuration – Employees can now easily search for and select dental providers without leaving the PlanSource shopping experience. With just a few clicks, providers are automatically populated into PlanSource through the API with Guardian based on the employee’s location. The Plan Configuration API now supports all products and volume-based benefits.

- The Hartford® Evidence of Insurability (EOI) Single Sign-on – Employees can now easily complete the EOI questions within the benefits shopping experience by connecting to The Hartford’s online EOI form. At checkout, the completed questions are sent directly to The Hartford. EOI is part of an insurance application that provides information on the condition of an employee’s health or the health of their dependents to obtain coverage.

Enhancements influenced by PlanSource customers and partners include features to provide a more convenient and streamlined experience for employees and HR teams such as:

Enhanced Employee Experience – There are a number of enhancements that drastically improve the employee experience in this release. We improved “my family” management to reduce steps in selecting who is covered and redesigned the beneficiaries page to better guide employees through the process.

– There are a number of enhancements that drastically improve the employee experience in this release. We improved “my family” management to reduce steps in selecting who is covered and redesigned the beneficiaries page to better guide employees through the process. Continued modernization with the New HR Experience – We continue to modernize and improve the user experience for HR professionals by redesigning the new hire processing interface to improve functionality and streamline views.

– We continue to modernize and improve the user experience for HR professionals by redesigning the new hire processing interface to improve functionality and streamline views. Guided Renewal Experience – In this release, we have changed the Guided Renewal workflow significantly to improve user-friendliness and address top requests from customers. We know that customers don’t always have all information needed when beginning a configuration, so we have introduced flexibility to move freely between Benefits, Plans and Costs while renewing and configuring an account. We’ve also enhanced copy coverages functionality that allows customers to view and edit the coverages and exports being copied to give customers flexibility and minimize the risk of incorrect copy coverages and export dates.

PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing updates and minor enhancements as needed throughout the year. More details about the Perseus release can be found at http://www.plansource.com/release . The full PlanSource product release schedule is located at www.plansource.com/releases .

