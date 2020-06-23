ADMA Biologics Announces Martha J. Demski Elected to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that the proposed resolution to elect Martha J. Demski to its Board of Directors was approved at the Company’s recent Annual Shareholder Meeting, held June 18, 2020.



Ms. Demski brings over 35 years of experience in leading business growth and financial strategies for life sciences companies. She currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Chimerix, Inc., as well as a Board member for several life science companies including Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Equillium, Inc.

“Martha has a long track record of success serving in executive leadership roles in both finance and manufacturing, as well as on the Boards of several leading biotechnology companies,” said Steven A. Elms, Chairman of the Board of ADMA Biologics. “She brings to ADMA over 35 years of experience in the biotechnology sector making her an invaluable addition to our Board. On behalf of the Board and the entire management team, we welcome her and look forward to working with her in the years ahead.”

“With the commercializations of BIVIGAM and ASCENIV, as well as the expansion of its plasma collection facilities, ADMA is an exciting story in biotechnology and is well-positioned for substantial growth,” said Ms. Demski. “I look forward to bringing my extensive experience in financial strategy and business operations to the ADMA Board and I look forward to working with the entire team as we continue to tirelessly work towards our goal of manufacturing and commercializing novel immunoglobulin products for patients at risk for infection.”

Ms. Demski was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. (now known as Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services), a fully-integrated contract development and manufacturing organization, before retiring in May 2017. Prior to joining Althea in 2011, Ms. Demski was Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC). Previously, she served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vical. Additionally, Ms. Demski has more than 13 years of banking experience with Bank of America. In 2017, Ms. Demski was recognized as Director of the Year in Corporate Governance by the Corporate Directors Forum. Ms. Demski earned her M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Accounting and Finance and her B.A. from Michigan State University.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA Bio Centers subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

