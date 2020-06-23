Global Thermal Scanner Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Thermal Scanners Market by Type (Portable, Fixed), Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), Wavelength (Long-Wave, Mid-Wave, Short-Wave), End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others), Applications (Security & Surveillance, Search & Rescue, Thermography, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global thermal scanner market is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The thermal scanner market is currently witnessing the massive demand across the globe. The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to rising demand for the mass thermal screening at the public space spaces such as airports, railway stations, and other public places fuelling the demand for thermal scanners.

A thermal scanner is a non-invasive device that is used to detect radiation, or heat energy, and project the temperature distribution of the object onto a digital screen using the principles of the photovoltaic effect and signal processing. These devices are heavily used for the skin surface temperature pattern to analyze the normal and abnormal body temperature.

Global thermal scanner market is increasing rapidly, owing to the rising demand for thermal screening at the airport, hospitals, and various other commercial places due to Covid-19 outbreak. In addition to this, the rising demand for thermal scanners in the aerospace and defence sector, further driving the growth of the market. However, rising stringent government regulations on import-export of thermal scanners may hamper the growth of the market.

Key players operating in the global thermal scanner market include Opgal, Seek Thermal, Leonardo S.p.A., Axis Communications AB, Tonbo Imaging, C-THERMAL, Infratec GmbH, Terabee, AMETEK Land, HGH Infrared Systems, Fluke Corporation, VUMII Imaging, Optotherm, Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Xenics, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Cox, HGH Infrared Systems, and 3M Scott among others. To gain the significant market share in the global thermal scanner market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in June 2019, Fluke Corporation announced the revamp of its thermal camera product line by adding variety of premium features to provide the high valued products to the customers.

In May 2017, 3M Scott announced the launch of V Series of thermal imaging cameras, that allows firefighters to navigate through zero visibility conditions.

The fixed thermal segment accounted for the largest market share of 66.56% in the year 2019

On the basis of type, the global thermal scanner market is classified into portable and fixed. The fixed thermal segment accounted for the largest market share of 66.56% in the year 2019. This is mainly due to rising adoption of fixed thermal scanners in the sectors such as industrial and healthcare. Rising deployment of fixed thermal scanners in the steel and ceramics processing sectors, driving the growth of this particular segment.



The uncooled type of thermal scanners segment held the largest market and valued at USD 2.46 billion in the year 2019

Technology segment divided into cooled and uncooled. The uncooled type of thermal scanners segment held the largest market and valued at USD 2.46 billion in the year 2019. The unclooed thermal scanners can work in any conditions such as dust and fog , primarily fuelling the adoption of the uncooled thermals canners.

The long wavelength segment accounted for the major market share of 75.36% in the year 2019

On the basis of wavelength, the global thermal scanner market is classified into long-wave, mid-wave, and short-wave. The long wavelength segment accounted for the major market share of 75.36% in the year 2019. The long wave length thermal scanners have been used from the past several in the defence sector. It offers various advantages such as low weight and size as compered to other wavelength thermal scanners.

The thermography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period

Application segment is divided into security & surveillance, search & rescue, thermography, and others. The thermography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. This is primarily due to increasing adoption of thermal scanners in the industrial and commercial places.



The aerospace and defence sector dominated the global thermal scanners market and accounted for the 25.31% in the year 2019

Based on the end user, market is segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive, oil & gas, industrial, commercial, healthcare & life sciences, and others. The aerospace and defence sector dominated the global thermal scanners market and accounted for the 25.31% in the year 2019. The thermal scanners are widely being used for the border surveillance and other monitoring solutions across the defence sectors in worldwide.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Thermal Scanner Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global thermal scanner market classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region dominated the global thermal scanner market and held the major market share of 42.35% in the year 2019. This is mainly due to high investment for the thermal scanners in the U.S. defence sector. In addition to this, the presence of key market players in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, further driving the growth of the market in the North America region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. Rising investment in the defence sector in countries such as India and China is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

About the report:

The global thermal scanner market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

