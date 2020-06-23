Teleflex COVID 19 Humanitarian Product Donation Program

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced an online submission portal for its COVID‑19 Humanitarian Product Donation Program.



As a global healthcare company operating in countries throughout the world, Teleflex recognizes the importance of making product donations to provide humanitarian assistance and/or as emergency support. We believe that a product donation program can have an essential role in both saving lives and improving the quality of life of people living in vulnerable situations.

Our COVID-19 Humanitarian Product Donation Program facilitates the donation of medical devices commonly used in critical and intensive care environments to treat COVID-19 patients, such as Personal Protective Equipment including face masks with shields, gowns and masks, and products across Respiratory, Vascular, Anesthesia and Emergency Medicine, to meet urgent needs faced by health care providers and patients.

Teleflex does not seek or expect commercial benefits through its humanitarian donations. They are tracked and reported to governmental agencies or other third parties pursuant to the disclosure requirements and other transparency laws and regulations.

To request more information regarding our COVID-19 Humanitarian Donation Program, please e-mail your request to COVID19.Response@teleflex.com

For more information on the Teleflex Humanitarian Donations program, please visit https://www.teleflex.com/usa/en/about-us/giving/humanitarian-product-donation/index.html

