Check Point Partners with Coursera to Deliver Free Online Courses, Helping Cyber-Security Professionals Develop Their Skills

Online learning series on enterprise network security, orchestration and management now available on leading education and training platform, to help close the cyber-security skills gap

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has today announced a new partnership with Coursera, a world-leading online learning platform with over 62 million learners globally. The partnership will offer a growing series of Check Point cyber-security courses and content to security and network professionals.



The Check Point Jump Start series of courses is already available on the Coursera platform. These are aimed at upskilling security and IT administrators on cyber-threats and security management across mid-size and larger enterprise networks. The series will soon be augmented with cloud security courses aimed at DevOps and DevSecOps specialists.

The partnership with Coursera further underlines Check Point’s commitment to providing ongoing education and training to professionals already working in cyber security, as well as to those looking to start a career in the sector. In March this year, Check Point announced the 100th academic institution has signed up to its SecureAcademy program which offers a comprehensive cyber security curriculum to students, with courses available at over 100 universities in 40 countries. All courses are free of charge to attract more people into the industry, to help reduce the cyber-skills gap. Recent research shows the current number of unfilled cyber security roles stands at 4.07 million professionals globally, up from 2.93 million last year.

“If we are to close the global cyber-security skills gap, we need to make it easier for both professionals and students to access learning materials to help them expand their knowledge at their own pace, and according to their needs,” said Shay Solomon, Director, Training Business Development, Check Point Software Technologies. “Partnering with Coursera is a key step in helping us to do that. Combined with our initiatives such as SecureAcademy, it will enable us to further accelerate both formal cyber-security education and professional development for students at all levels.”

Check Point also offers CloudGuard Cyber-Range training. These courses deliver immersive cyber security training in simulated environments via the flexible Cyber Range cloud platform, offering an engaging, gamified learning environment. Training is fully adaptive to users’ needs with built-in debriefing and progression tracking.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers its multilevel security architecture, Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.