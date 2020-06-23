ViaDerma, Inc. Provides a Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink:VDRM), is pleased to provide this corporate update:



., to market a white label version of Vitastem which will be sold under the name BWell. Founded by former NFL star Jack Brewer, ’s portfolio of projects has included hundreds of public and private capital markets transactions, major event coordination, as well as partnerships with elite brands and influencers across multiple genres. In addition to previously announced ongoing sales discussions, the Company has entered separate negotiations with representatives from the Middle East to explore the possibility of selling Vitastem and potentially other ViaDerma products in several Middle Eastern countries.

The Company filed its Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information with the OTC Markets in conjunction with its financial report and is making some minor amendments requested by OTC Markets. Upon completion of those amendments anticipated in the coming days ViaDerma is expected to return to a current filing status on OTC Markets.

Dr. Christopher Otiko, President of ViaDerma, said “I am very pleased with the progress we are making on several fronts. Medical sales are typically not quick to close and often take time to bring to fruition. We have been working on several transactions for some time and we believe some may now be in the final stages of negotiation. I hope to provide further announcements regarding those pending transactions in the near future.”

Additionally, the Company has received questions in recent days regarding Dr. Otiko’s association with The Wound Pros. The Wound Pros is a medical practice specializing in wound care in which Dr. Otiko is a cofounder. The Wound Pros is completely independent of ViaDerma. Possible future synergies between the companies may be explored down the road, though there are no collaborations at this time.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

