Demand For US Retail Workers Is Rising Sharply

Chart showing daily numbers of job listings expressed as a percentage compared to March 1, including overall job listing totals and retail job listing totals

US Retail Job Listings Since March 1 2020

Retail Job Listings Now Exceed Pre-COVID Levels

The rapid increase in job listings indicates retail operations are coming back on line quite quickly in many states”
— Cary Sparrow
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online job listings for US retail jobs have increased dramatically this week – surpassing pre-lockdown levels for the first time. This is according to labor market intelligence firm Greenwich.HR. Nationwide, new retail job listings are currently 14.1% above March 1 levels. In California, listings are up 13.1% compared to March 1, and in Texas and Nevada retail listings are up 34.1% and 54.5% respectively.

‘Demand for jobs in the retail sector began climbing in late May when many states began relaxing social distancing restrictions, but starting this past week we began seeing a very sharp increase,’ said Cary Sparrow, CEO of Greenwich.HR. ‘The fact that the number of new listings are now above the March 1 levels indicates companies are needing to reach beyond just employees who were furloughed or laid off in order to meet their staffing needs.’

There are still some parts of the country where demand for retail jobs is not surging, especially in parts of the Northeast. New listings in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are 16.4%, 14.2%, and 12.2% below their March 1 levels, respectively.


Possible Headwinds From Unemployment Benefits

The pace of recovery in the retail sector may be limited by the unemployment benefits many people are now receiving. ‘Unemployment Insurance can often provide more money than people would make in most retail jobs,’ says Sparrow. ‘Over 40 million people have filed initial unemployment claims since mid-March. This is undoubtedly limiting the pool of potential employees who want to come back to work for lower-wage positions.’


Hiring statistics are based on daily tracking of new online listings for US job openings. Daily updates on US hiring demand and unemployment can be found at www.covidjobimpacts.greenwich.hr.


About Greenwich.HR

Greenwich.HR brings an entirely new lens to the labor market, allowing innovations and efficiencies that have never been possible. Greenwich.HR provides the largest, fastest-growing, and most precise labor market data platform available. The Greenwich.HR labor market intelligence platform tracks hiring and pay behaviors of over 3 million organizations in real-time. Learn more at Greenwich.HR and CovidJobImpacts.Greenwich.HR.

Cary Sparrow
Greenwich.HR
+1 612-454-0931
email us here
