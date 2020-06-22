Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced details of the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) to be held on June 30, 2020 at 4:30 pm ET. The Meeting will be accessible to shareholders through a live conference call (dial-in numbers provided below) and audio webcast (available at www.kl.gold ).



Due to the ongoing health risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continuing government restrictions on public gatherings in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person. The business of the Meeting will be limited to legal requirements for shareholder meetings, with no investor presentation or reception planned. Recognizing the important opportunity that an annual meeting provides shareholders to both hear from, and communicate with, management, a virtual question and answer period will be held as part of the conference call following the conclusion of the Meeting.

Annual General Meeting Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 4:30 pm ET

Conference ID: 9326504

Toll-free number: (833) 968-2183

International callers: (825) 312-2102

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2438198/D244AEC2CA8A9F883D76885935F6ECD0

Location: Kirkland Lake Gold corporate office (Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2J1.

Options for Voting Shares Prior to the Meeting

Registered Shareholders and Canadian Non-

Objecting Beneficial Owners (“NOBO”) Canadian Objecting Beneficial Owners (“OBO”)

and US NOBO/OBO Internet Go to www.voteproxyonline.com . Enter the 12-digit control number printed on the form of proxy or Voting Information Form (“VIF”) and follow the instructions. Internet Go to www.proxyvote.com . Enter the 16-digit control number printed on the VIF and follow the instructions on screen. Mail Enter voting instructions, sign the form of proxy or VIF and send your completed form of proxy or VIF to:



TSX Trust Company

Attn: Proxy Department

100 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301

Toronto, ON M5H 4H1. Phone Canadian OBO Shareholders:

1-800-474-7493 (English) 1-800-474-7501 (French)



US NOBO/OBO Shareholders:

1-800-454-8683



You will need to enter your 16-digit control number. Follow the interactive voice recording instructions to submit your vote. Fax Enter voting instructions, sign the form of proxy or VIF and send your completed form of proxy or VIF to:

416-595-9593. Fax Canadian OBO Shareholders:

Enter voting instructions, sign the VIF and fax your completed form to:

905-507-7793 or 514.281.8911.

Shareholders having any questions about how to vote or the Meeting in general, should contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by calling 1-877-659-1824 (toll-free within North America) or 416-867-2272 (collect call outside North America) or through email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com .

