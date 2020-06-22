Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 7, 2020 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Costa Mesa, California and online on June 22, 2020.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Dr. Khalid Islam 15,371,822 99.89% 16,368 0.11% Mr. Adrian Haigh 15,362,397 99.83% 25,793 0.17% Mr. Chris A. Rallis 15,342,679 99.70% 45,511 0.30% Dr. Marco Brughera 15,332,851 99.64% 55,339 0.36% Ms. Jodi Cook 15,334,348 99.65% 53,842 0.35% Mr. Rostislav Raykov 15,370,771 99.89% 17,419 0.11%

Shareholders voted 99.90% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 98.43% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, and 83.93% in favour of the Company’s 2020 equity incentive plan.

For further information, please contact:

Rosty Raykov

Chief Executive Officer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

T: (919) 636-5144



