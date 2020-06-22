H2IQ Hour June 23: What's New with the Center for Hydrogen Safety?

Join the next "H2IQ Hour" on June 23, 2020, at 12 p.m. ET, to hear about the latest activities of the Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS). Presented by the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO), this H2IQ Hour will highlight specific CHS efforts from the past year to foster information sharing and collaboration on hydrogen safety among hydrogen and fuel cell companies and stakeholders.

The CHS is the result of the collaboration between HFTO, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and various global stakeholders. By leveraging decades of hydrogen safety experience, the CHS serves as an asset to the hydrogen and fuel cells community. Resources and expertise available through the CHS enable the safe handling and use of hydrogen across multiple sectors of the economy, including transportation, manufacturing, energy storage, and power generation. Participation in the CHS ensures that groups of experts have a common communication platform with a global scope to make safety information, guidance, and expertise available to all stakeholders.

The H2IQ Hour will include a 45-minute live presentation, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. The webinar will be recorded and posted online.

Register for the H2IQ Hour.