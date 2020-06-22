Vital® Highlights the Power of Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging at SIIM 2020 Virtual Meeting June 24th-26th

/EIN News/ -- Vital to host a virtual booth with a live product demonstration of its enterprise imaging solution.

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital, a Canon Group company, one of the industry leaders in healthcare IT, will demonstrate its Vitrea Enterprise Imaging solution at this year’s Society for Imaging and Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Conference and Exhibition, which was moved to an exclusive digital experience for 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19. Join Vital June 24-26 for special events within the digital booth to engage in discussions about enterprise imaging, telehealth, remote reading, and more. For the latest information visit vitalimages.com/siim

Streamline your workflow with Enterprise Imaging

Vitrea Vision’s remote viewing offers efficient reading from home, even with low bandwidth. Our diagnostic viewer supports a solution outside the hospital, allowing the radiologist to maintain the same viewer, preferences, and hanging protocols. Vital’s solution helps give radiologists the freedom to have a full-fidelity, diagnostic-quality viewer at home, and maintain a clinical reporting environment which is an extension of the hospital. “Our solution unifies the image platform across the enterprise to create simplicity and flexibility” says Jeff Hendrikse, Vice President of Product Management for Enterprise Imaging. “We also help your clinical teams be more flexible, allowing them to read from home. That flexibility extends to the solution itself, so it can adapt to new demands like Artificial Intelligence.”

Featured Product Demonstration

Experience VNAi in Action with Vitrea Enterprise Imaging

Demonstration of the end-to-end Vitrea EI solution Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m. CST

Vital invites SIIM attendees for a Vitrea Enterprise Imaging product overview, live demonstration and Q & A event. A recording will be available on demand following the demonstration.

Sign up to join us for this exclusive online event and for the latest information: vitalimages.com/siim

About Vital®

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning over 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise when and where providers need it. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization to give clinicians the ability to make real-time decisions for today's empowered healthcare consumer and helping to enhance the patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com , or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

For more information contact:

Zach Stenger

952-487-9534 zstenger@vitalimages.com

www.vitalimages.com