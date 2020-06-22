Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2020 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE, Texas, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE), one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced today that it will webcast its presentation from the 2020 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

The live webcast can be accessed at www.core-mark.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the live event is completed and will remain on Core-Mark’s website for 30 days.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 42,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.

Contact: David Lawrence, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, 800-622-1713 x7923 or at david.lawrence@core-mark.com.

