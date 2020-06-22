Patriot Reports 1st Quarter 2020 Loan Growth, and Deposit Growth offset by impact of COVID-19 Precautions and Provisions

Management’s strategic investment in digital banking plays key role in servicing throughout COVID-19 period

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced pre­tax loss of $1.4 million (net loss of $1.1 million), or $0.27 basic and diluted loss per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Concurrently, the institution’s total assets increased 2% to $999.6 million, net loan portfolio increased 0.7%, deposits grew 4.4%, and net interest income was up 1.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.



In the first quarter of 2020, total assets increased to $999.6 million, up 2%, at March 31, 2020, as compared to $979.8 million at December 31, 2019. Net Loan portfolio increased $5.9 million or 0.7%, from $802.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $807.9 million at March 31, 2020. Deposits increased $33.7 million or 4.4%, from $769.5 million at December 31, 2019 to $803.2 million at March 31, 2020.

In its 2019 Form 10-K filed on April 29, 2020, Patriot reported a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.72 per share in the full year 2019, compared with net income of $3.2 million ($0.82 per share) in 2018.

In connection with the COVID-19 impact on its customer base, staff and the financial community, Patriot has taken the following actions:

All branches have remained open with customers re-directed to non-contact ATMs and Live Banker ATMs. Lobbies have been closed and customers welcomed by appointment only. Staff is available to handle all banking matters, as necessary.

Daily branch staffing rotation schedules have been reduced. Staffing schedules have also been revised with expanded work at home arrangements, when practical, to better protect employees.

Patriot’s on-line banking services are being optimized, with expanded customer call center staff to better serve customers’ needs and meet significantly higher transaction volumes from Live Banker ATMs.

We have connected with our borrower base in the context of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, resulting in requests for payment relief on loan balances totaling approximately $218.2 million, predominately commercial real estate loans and commercial industrial loans.

The Company continues to thoroughly evaluate incoming deferral requests and if appropriate, will grant payment deferrals considering regulatory guidance.

The earnings decline in first quarter 2020 was primarily due to a material increase in provision for loan losses of $804,000 due primarily to the impact of COVID-19. Fourth quarter 2019 results had also been negatively impacted by an increase in loan loss provisions of $1.8 million primarily associated with a single commercial real estate loan that was restructured in December of 2019, the inability to successfully execute SBA loan sales, and higher operating costs.

Michael Carrazza, Patriot’s Chairman and interim CEO stated: “The past six months have been a challenging time. Our Allowance for Loan Losses significantly increased as a result of a single commercial loan and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In efforts to protect capital given the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 situation, we promptly adjusted our strategic plan by limiting loan growth, realigning management resources and further reducing operating expenses. Loan originations will continue, albeit on a limited basis, until future uncertainty and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are mitigated.

“In parallel, we have initiated changes at the senior management level, including the search for a seasoned community bank leader as our candidate to lead day-to-day operations as President and CEO. We have identified a candidate and are currently waiting for the required regulatory non-objection before proceeding to finalize the appointment. Lastly, each business unit has undergone heavy analysis of unit profitability and realignment in addition to material enterprise-wide cost reductions from the board level down.”

Mr. Carrazza added: “The bank’s foundation remains strong. We are looking forward to soon naming a new President and CEO to oversee operations and several new initiatives we have underway. Our capital ratios continue to receive the ‘well-capitalized’ designation, while the aforementioned strategic changes are expected to result in a strengthening of those ratios over the balance of the year. In addition, our SBA and prepaid card businesses retain untapped potential, which can provide a significant boost to future growth in profitability.”

Financial Results

As of March 31, 2020, total assets were $999.6 million, as compared to $979.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $953.1 million at March 31, 2019, for a total asset growth of 4.9% over the past 12 months. Net loans receivable totaled $807.9 million, as compared to $802.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $780.7 million at March 31, 2019, up 3.5% over the past 12 months. Deposits totaled $803.2 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $769.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $752.8 million at March 31, 2019, a 6.7% increase over the past 12 months.

Net interest income was $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decline of 0.6% from the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin was 2.72% in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to 2.65% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.88% in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in net interest margin as compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflects the increase in retail deposit costs associated with an increasingly competitive local rate environment and the increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings associated with the conversion of certain borrowings from a low variable initial rate to a higher fixed rate. This was partially offset by a higher loan volume.

The provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 was $804,000, as compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $165,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The 2020 increase as compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an increase in the specific reserve for a cash flow-dependent loan and additional reserve attributable to COVID-19. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses included an additional allowance of loan loss reserve of $1.5 million in connection with accounting for one troubled debt restructuring.

Non­interest income was $421,000 in the first quarter of 2020, 3.2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019, and 43.6% lower than the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in non­interest income as compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to lower realized gains on the sale of SBA loans of $368,000 in the first quarter of 2020. Non­interest expense was $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, 8.4% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019, and 14.3% higher than the first quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest expense in 2020 was primarily related to higher staff salaries and benefits for the build-up of the SBA team, new deposit initiatives, and expansion of credit, finance and compliance support functions.

The income tax benefit was $359,000 in the first quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 25%.

As of March 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $64.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, as compared to December 31, 2019. Patriot’s book value per share decreased to $16.43 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $17.04 at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of March 31, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.16%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.51% and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.76%.

Patriot temporarily suspended its quarterly dividend and expects to resume when the current economic uncertainties are settled.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, Ct. with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Jacksonville, Indianapolis, and Stamford, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

About the Company

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 26th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 1,806 $ 2,693 $ 6,661 $ 7,381 Interest bearing deposits 50,350 36,711 49,971 59,056 Total cash and cash equivalents 52,156 39,404 56,632 66,437 Investment securities: Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 44,830 48,317 40,275 39,496 Other investments, at cost 4,450 4,450 4,963 4,963 Total investment securities 49,280 52,767 45,238 44,459 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,897 2,897 2,892 2,866 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,477 4,477 4,513 4,928 Gross loans receivable 818,841 812,164 788,536 780,376 Allowance for loan losses (10,916 ) (10,115 ) (7,823 ) (7,609 ) Net loans receivable 807,925 802,049 780,713 772,767 SBA loans held for sale 17,996 15,282 - - Accrued interest and dividends receivable 3,801 3,603 3,621 3,766 Premises and equipment, net 34,312 34,568 35,335 35,435 Other real estate owned 2,400 2,400 2,945 2,945 Deferred tax asset, net 11,989 11,133 10,357 10,851 Goodwill 1,107 1,107 1,107 1,728 Core deposit intangible, net 605 623 680 698 Other assets 10,634 9,526 9,075 4,816 Total assets

$ 999,579 $ 979,836 $ 953,108 $ 951,696 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 83,583 $ 88,135 $ 82,248 $ 84,471 Interest bearing deposits 719,631 681,400 670,573 658,810 Total deposits 803,214 769,535 752,821 743,281 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 90,000 100,000 90,000 100,000 Senior notes, net 11,871 11,853 11,796 11,778 Subordinated debt, net 9,760 9,752 9,731 9,723 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,104 8,102 8,096 8,094 Note payable 1,143 1,193 1,339 1,388 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,637 3,681 1,922 2,926 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,227 8,726 7,754 5,166 Total liabilities 934,956 912,842 883,459 882,356 Commitments and Contingencies - - - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - Common stock 106,213 106,170 106,004 105,956 Accumulated deficit (39,845 ) (38,773 ) (35,517 ) (35,790 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,745 ) (403 ) (838 ) (826 ) Total shareholders' equity 64,623 66,994 69,649 69,340 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 999,579 $ 979,836 $ 953,108 $ 951,696







PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 10,033 $ 10,223 $ 9,755 $ 10,158 Interest on investment securities 416 460 379 385 Dividends on investment securities 138 109 118 116 Other interest income 135 161 333 270 Total interest and dividend income 10,722 10,953 10,585 10,929 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,200 3,533 3,264 2,913 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 697 708 439 389 Interest on senior debt 229 229 229 229 Interest on subordinated debt 268 273 289 278 Interest on note payable and other 5 5 6 15 Total interest expense 4,399 4,748 4,227 3,824 Net interest income 6,323 6,205 6,358 7,105 Provision for Loan Losses 804 1,769 165 1,018 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,519 4,436 6,193 6,087 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 53 39 14 15 Deposit fees and service charges 114 126 127 132 Gains on sale of loans 12 27 380 93 Rental income 131 130 130 131 Other income 111 86 95 194 Total non-interest income 421 408 746 565 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 3,861 3,409 3,184 3,324 Occupancy and equipment expenses 949 923 917 813 Data processing expenses 390 375 370 341 Professional and other outside services 784 777 709 583 Project expenses, net 94 188 80 330 Advertising and promotional expenses 147 125 115 64 Loan administration and processing expenses 24 54 14 25 Regulatory assessments 440 371 315 317 Insurance expenses (income) 70 (24 ) 41 38 Communications, stationary and supplies 120 135 134 134 Other operating expenses 492 466 569 467 Total non-interest expense 7,371 6,799 6,448 6,436 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,431 ) (1,955 ) 491 216 (Benefit) provision for Income Taxes (359 ) (443 ) 168 (110 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,072 ) $ (1,512 ) $ 323 $ 326 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.39 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.39 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.08





FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Quarterly Performance Data: Net (loss) income $ (1,072 ) $ (1,512 ) $ 323 $ 326 Return on Average Assets -0.44 % -0.61 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Return on Average Equity -6.37 % -8.74 % 1.87 % 1.85 % Net Interest Margin 2.72 % 2.65 % 2.88 % 3.20 % Efficiency Ratio 109.28 % 102.80 % 90.78 % 83.91 % Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs 107.90 % 101.47 % 89.65 % 79.61 % % increase loans 0.82 % 1.48 % 1.05 % 2.24 % % increase deposits 4.38 % 0.98 % 1.28 % 3.30 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 16,450 $ 18,049 $ 28,029 $ 19,186 Other real estate owned $ 2,400 $ 2,400 $ 2,945 $ 2,945 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,850 $ 20,449 $ 30,974 $ 22,131 Nonaccrual loans / loans 2.01 % 2.22 % 3.55 % 2.46 % Nonperforming assets / assets 1.89 % 2.09 % 3.25 % 2.33 % Allowance for loan losses $ 10,916 $ 10,115 $ 7,823 $ 7,609 Valuation reserve $ 1,100 $ 1,258 $ 1,384 $ 1,712 Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $ 12,016 $ 11,373 $ 9,207 $ 9,321 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.33 % 1.25 % 0.99 % 0.98 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 66.36 % 56.04 % 27.91 % 39.66 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.17 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans 73.05 % 63.01 % 32.85 % 48.58 % Gross loan charge-offs $ 44 $ 71 $ - $ 16 Gross loan (recoveries) $ (41 ) $ (11 ) $ (49 ) $ (2 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3 $ 60 $ (49 ) $ 14 Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 16.43 $ 17.04 $ 17.77 $ 17.73 Shares outstanding 3,932,841 3,930,669 3,919,610 3,910,674 Bank Capital Ratios: Leverage Ratio 9.16 % 9.28 % 9.79 % 9.84 % Tier 1 Capital 10.51 % 10.64 % 10.99 % 10.62 % Total Risk Based Capital 11.76 % 11.83 % 11.91 % 11.50 %

(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.