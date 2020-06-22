Capital Southwest Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC) announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and related health and travel concerns, it has changed the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") from a physical in-person meeting to a virtual-only format. The Annual Meeting will still be hosted on July 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Dallas time.



To participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2020 will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSWC2020 and enter their control number included on their proxy card or voting instruction form previously received. Shareholders participating in the Annual Meeting will also be able to vote and submit questions pertinent to matters at the Annual Meeting.

Capital Southwest encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed. The proxy card included with the Annual Meeting proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the information above and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $272 million in net assets as of March 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer

214-884-3829