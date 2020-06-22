Global Polyethylene Pipe Grade Market Is Expected to Reach USD 29.96 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Polyethylene Pipe Grade Market by Grade (PE 125, PE 112, PE 100, PE80, PE63, PE40, PE32), Application (Mining, Water Supply, Building and Construction, Industrial, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Sewage Systems), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global polyethylene pipe grade market is expected to grow from USD 19.97 billion in 2019 to USD 29.96 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Low weight, corrosion resistance, resistance to chemicals and toughness, large scale utility in the transportation of water, gas, oil and increased irrigation activities in the agricultural field are some of the factors fuelling the polyethylene pipe grade market.

Polyethylene Pipe grade is designed for a long duration in underground infrastructures. This grade enables the high level of consistency in the performance of the pipes and good quality with the lowest of efforts by the pipe producers. This is used for both the water and gas distribution. It is very much useful in high-pressure pipelines with strong molecular bond and high impermeability. Low weight, corrosion resistance, resistance to chemicals and toughness are contributing to an increased demand for polyethylene pipes. The rise in sewage disposal infrastructure is propelling the market. Technological advancement and innovations are driving the growth of polyethylene pipe grade market.

The fluctuation in the price of raw material and also the fluctuation in the price of oil are the factors acting as a restraint for the market. The fluctuation in the price in the raw materials leads to high price and less number of production, restricting the market. This is also used in oil distribution, but the volatile price of the oil is also acting as a barrier for the expansion of the market.



Key players for the global polyethylene pipe grade market include WL Plastics, Prinsco, Inc., Polyplastic group, United Poly systems, Blue Diamond Industries, LLC., JM Eagle Inc., Uponor, Radius system, Lane Enterprises, Inc. and Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V among others.



The big players are now focused in the implementation of strategies like joint venture, product innovations, merger and acquisition and partnerships etc. to gain the market share and to strengthen its position in global Polyethylene Pipe Grade industry. For instance, in January 2018, Mexichem completed the acquisition of Sylvin Technologies Inc. This helps the organization in expanding its presence in the US market with the expansion in its product and application portfolio.

In August 2017, Uponor completed the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in the United States. This acquisition helped the organization in expanding the manufacturing operation of PEX pipe in the North America market.



The PE 63 segment is expected to increase the demand during the forecast period

The grade segment includes PE 125, PE 112, PE 100, PE80, PE63, PE40 and PE32. The PE 63 segment is expected to increase the demand during the forecast period due to an increase in the use of PE 63 pipe in drinking water applications. It is mostly used for the irrigation system and drinking water connections.

The water supply segment is expected to increase the demand during the forecast period

The application segment includes mining, water supply, building and construction, industrial, agriculture, oil, gas and sewage systems. The water supply segment is expected to increase the demand during the forecast period. It is widely used in drinking water pipelines, gravity flow water lines, sea discharge lines, desalination plants, irrigation lines.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Polyethylene Pipe Grade Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the polyethylene pipe grade market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased use of pipes in industrial applications such as construction industry, cosmetics, food and packaging. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow the highest in polyethylene pipe grade market. This is due to the continuous industrial along with residential construction, infrastructure development.

About the report:

The global polyethylene pipe grade market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

