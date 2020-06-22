Myovant Sciences to Host Webcast and Conference Call at 8:30 am Eastern Time Tuesday, June 23 to Discuss Results from Phase 3 SPIRIT 1 Study Evaluating Once-Daily Relugolix Combination Therapy in Women with Endometriosis

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss top-line results from the Phase 3 SPIRIT 1 study of once-daily relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with pain associated with endometriosis.



The webcast and conference call to discuss the data will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-800-532-3746 for domestic callers and +1-470-495-9166 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Myovant’s website at investors.myovant.com and will remain archived on Myovant’s website for at least 30 days.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company’s lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. The company has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, the originator of relugolix, previously granted the company a worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is the majority shareholder of Myovant. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.myovant.com . Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn .

