Wealth Management Company Launches Scholarship for College Students

$7,000 in scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate perseverance

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advisors at Dechtman Wealth Management recognize that the financial burden of college tuition can inhibit some students from continuing their education. In order to help remove those barriers, the Colorado-based wealth management company has launched a new scholarship for college students around the country. The $3,500 scholarship will be awarded to two students annually in the fall and spring semesters.

Read more about the scholarship here https://dechtmanwealth.com/scholarship/

The Dechtman Wealth Management Scholarship will be awarded to current or incoming college students who demonstrate high moral character and perseverance. The organization hopes the scholarship can improve access to education for high-achieving students, regardless of their financial situation. The scholarship is open to students of any year or major studying at a college, university, community college, vocational school, or other post-secondary institution.

“My education has been very impactful in my life. My teachers were some of my biggest role models, and some of the most important lessons I learned were at school,” said Jordan Dechtman, founder & CEO of Dechtman Wealth Management. “We want to make sure all students have the opportunity to experience the positive impact of higher education.”

Scholarship applications for the fall semester will be due on Saturday, October 31, 2020, and a winner will be selected on Monday, November 30, 2020. Scholarship applications for the spring semester will be due on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and a winner will be selected on Friday, April 30, 2021. Scholarship recipients must use the scholarship funds for educational expenses, including tuition, fees, and books.

To apply, students must submit an essay about personal finance strategies that can be used to improve one’s financial situation. They must also submit a personal bio, the name of the college or post-secondary school they are enrolled in or plan to enroll, their expected graduation date, their major, and their email. The Dechtman Wealth Management Scholarship Committee will select one scholarship recipient per semester.

About Dechtman Wealth Management

Dechtman Wealth Management is a team of nationally recognized investment advisors. Since 1984, we have provided investment management, financial planning, tax preparation, estate planning, and more to those in the Denver, CO area. We have built our reputation around straightforward fees, customized financial plans, and transparent communication. Read more at https://dechtmanwealth.com/.

