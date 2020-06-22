Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Malawi

On the eve of presidential elections in Malawi scheduled to take place tomorrow, the Secretary-General calls on all political actors and stakeholders to renew their commitment to credible and peaceful elections, while observing all preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Secretary-General underlines the importance of refraining from violence and hate speech, and of upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms. 

The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the United Nations to the people and Government of Malawi in their efforts to consolidate peace, democracy and sustainable development. 

