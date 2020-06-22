IZEA Invites Podcasters to Join Shake™

Platform Expands IZEA’s Offerings to Include Podcast Sponsorships for the First Time

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that Shake will be IZEA’s first platform to facilitate podcast sponsorships. Shake is a new online marketplace that allows creators to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price. Influencers, photographers, writers, podcasters, and more can use IZEA’s Shake to collaborate and transact with marketers and individual buyers.



“We are incredibly excited to expand into the podcast sponsorship space for the first time,” said IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy. “Many influencers in our network already have podcasts, but we have not provided a way for them to monetize that content and audience to date. It is an area of influencer marketing that we have long believed has great opportunity, and Shake is the ideal entry point for us from a technology perspective. Podcast sponsorships can be complex based on production schedules, timing, and topics, so the flexibility provided with the ShakeBot™ powered workflow is ideal.”

More than one-third of Americans age 12 and over (104 Million) are consuming podcasts regularly, up significantly from 2019, according to The Infinite Dial 2020® from and Triton Digital. According to the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PriceWaterhouse, podcast ad revenue is expected to reach over $1 billion by 2021 . Shake will be made available to podcasters of all sizes, but will curate all submissions made to the Shake marketplace to ensure high quality listings.

“Podcasters are currently an unrepresented segment in the influencer marketing space,” continued Murphy. “Shake has the potential to bring this group of influencers more sponsorship opportunities to support their shows and enable them to invest more in producing high quality content.”

Podcasters who would like to join Shake can visit https://shake.izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “intends,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue," “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and improve Adjusted EBITDA, expectations with respect to operational efficiency, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to raise additional funding needed to fund our business operation in the future, uncertainty relating to the effects of COVID-19, competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize the IZEAx marketplace platform; inability to finance growth initiatives in a timely manner; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com