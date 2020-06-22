Macedonian Author’s Memoir Chronicles Life of Grit, Grace and Love as she Redefines the American Dream

After immigrating to the U.S. from Macedonia, Ana Klepova redefines the American Dream on her terms and discovers her true strength as a woman in America which she outlines in her book “WINNING AWAY: Memoir by Ana Klepova”

As an inherently independent, strong-willed woman since childhood, Ana Klepova was more than ready to transition to life in a new country and thought she had left all her troubles behind in Macedonia when she immigrated to the United States. She was surprised to learn her nationality was an intrinsic obstacle, and many took poorly to her Macedonian roots. For the first time in her life, she felt alone and insecure. Suddenly, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Klepova found her strength to make her dream, the American Dream, her own and live by no one's rules. In her book, "WINNING AWAY: Memoir by Ana Klepova" she shares her story of triumph as she redefines what it means to live the American Dream.

Inspired by her drive to share the truth about those who hindered her success on her journey to becoming an American, Klepova wrote her story both to show those who made life difficult for her and those who aided in her journey that she not only made it- she is thriving.

“I want to let people know it can be hard, but you can be successful. You can have a happy ending in America,” Klepova said, adding, “it might take a long time, but eventually something good will happen so long as you don’t give up.”

Klepova knows she is not alone in facing unnecessary hardship from friends, landlords, bosses, and others while gaining a footing in America. She hopes her story will touch those who have also started a new life in the U.S., give them hope, and show them at while the odds may be against them, some allies will always be willing to support them if they know where to look.

“WINNING AWAY: Memoir by Ana Klepova”

By Ana Klepova

ISBN: 9781796098877 (softcover); 9781796098884 (hardcover);

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Born in Strumica, Macedonia, in 1980, Ana Klepova knew she was destined to travel the world, fall in love with herself first and then someone else, and deeply enjoy even the smallest moments. When she faced immense hardship after immigrating to America, she had two choices: go home where things never changed, or tough it out and make life in the United States great on her terms. After deciding on the latter, she fell deeply in love and got married. She has settled in Springfield, New Jersey, and while she looks back on her life from time-to-time she never regrets the choice she made to move to America.

