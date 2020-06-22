Challenges and Openings within the United Nations SDGs Framework

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, the 23rd of June 2020, Horyou, the Social Network for Social Good, will be holding its first ever online global virtual forum titled: "Sustainability & Solidarity for a Smarter World Post-Covid-19". Talks and speeches will be about the Challenges and Openings within the United Nations SDGs Framework.

SIGEFOnLine, will be a leading global virtual forum of the kind in terms of the themes and topics that will be covered, as well as the very large array of high profile panelists and speakers all recognized experts in their field. It will be streaming on www.sigefonline.com from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM (CET) under the headings of Gender Equality, Global Economy, Sustainable Finance, Technology, and Work Environment, all of which will be exposed and dealt with from the two-pronged angle of the Covid-19 aftermath and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

The speakers list so far includes:

On Gender Equality, Empowerment & Education: Chiara Condi, Founder of @Led by Her, Chiho Noda, President @Deciding Coaching, Eniko Tarkany-Szucs, Co-Founder and Board Member @DevelopHer, Sibongile Sambo, Founder and Managing Director @SRS aviation, and Valentina Nessi, President @Vita Association.

On Global Economy, Clean Energy and Climate Action at a Crossroads: Giulia Genuardi, Head of Sustainability Planning @Enel Group, Magnus Magnusson, Director Partnerships and Outreach @UNESCO, Michel Salof Coste, Executive Director Future Innovation Institute @Lille Catholic University, and Yael Danieli, Founder and Director @International Center for Multigenrational Post-Trauma Adaptation.

On Sustainable Finance, Recapturing a Healthy Growth for the Benefit of All: Bob Lamb, CEO @Foundation for Inclusion, Karen Wilson, Strategic Partnerships @OECD, Maxime Troubat, CEO @Juridoc, and Yonathan Parienti, Founder & CEO @Horyou.

On Technology for a Healthier and Safer Future: Cecilia Hertz, Founder & Managing Director @Umbilical Design, Celine Bacrot, Economist @UNCTAD, Gligor Tashkovich, Former Minister for Foreign Investment @Government of the Republic of Macedonia, and Zach Fenster, Vice-President @Watergen.

On Work Environment, Reduced Disparity & Inequality for Sustainable Growth: Frode Hvaring, Co-Founder @HR Guides, Samir Ceric, Executive Chairman @Mayfair Investment Club, Samira Khan, Senior Manager @Salesforce.org and Manu Jindal, Sustainability Project Manager @Nespresso.

The Opening Remarks will be delivered by Vincent Subilia, Director General @CCIG. The complete list of speakers and topics @ https://sigefonline.com/#/conferences

Says Yonathan Parienti, organizer of SIGEFOnLine: "We wanted to seize this unprecedented moment that we have lived together to initiate in a most timely and appropriate manner a global reflection on how to best reshape a post-Covid-19 future of hope and inclusion, in resonance with the United Nations' SDGs."



About SIGEF:

The Social Innovation and Global Ethics Forum – SIGEF – is an annual International event organized by Horyou, the Social Network for Social Good. Its previous editions include Geneva 2014 & 2015, Marrakesh 2016 (official side-event of the United Nations Conference of the Parties – COP22), Astana 2017 (concurring with the Future Energy International Expo 2017), Singapore 2018, Tokyo 2019, and Davos 2020. SIGEF always stages an exceptional line-up of world-renowned speakers while offering incomparable networking opportunities. It sets grounds for the interaction of government authorities, business executives, international organizations’ representatives and academia, to reflect upon and share views and propositions on critical contemporary issues including the Future of Finance, Disruptive Technologies, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Women Empowerment.