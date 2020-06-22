Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Operations Updates

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

This document explores various components of CCCM operations that were implemented in preparedness and response to COVID-19 pandemic in displacement sites. It highlights different areas of Camp Management Agencies’ responsibilities, and additional measures that were put into place to enhance the response capacities within sites. Most missions, at the time of this report, are facing a varying level of movement and site access restriction.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/37RCgGN

Information included in this update were shared and collected directly from IOM’s CCCM operations as well as through mission and regional situation reports. The update does not aim at confirming global COVID-19 cases among IDP and will only include information reported mainly by IOM field operations during the weekly reporting period. Please email our team at cccmsupport@iom.int for any feedback, clarification, and correction to any part of the report or to unsubscribe from receiving this weekly update.

COMMUNICATING WITH COMMUNITIES

Radio Sessions

South Sudan CCCM teams operating in Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site have been working with partners to organize regular information sessions to be broadcast on the radio for camp residents. Camp Management teams have facilitated multiple discussions involving community leaders and technical staff from Health, WASH, MHPSS and Protection partners, both internal and external to IOM to ensure that camp residents are receiving Covid-19 information on a regular basis and in local languages.

Some examples of the sessions include having the Community High Committee chairmen speaking on air with a medical doctor from IOM health team about the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 and how residents can best protect themselves and a session with the leader of the women's forum and a member of the IOM WASH team on the importance of correct hand hygiene. Additionally, during the radio hours the CCCM team also ensure to debunk any recurrent rumors that have been tracked through the national level rumor tracking tool.

