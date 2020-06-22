U.S. Well Services Finalizes Contract to Provide Power Generation Capacity in Mexico

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) today announced it has executed a contract to lease a turbine generator for peaking power and other power generation needs to a customer in Mexicali, Mexico. U.S. Well Services will deploy one of its PW Power Systems FT8 MOBILEPAC® 30 megawatt mobile natural gas turbine generators to Mexico and expects to place the unit into service during the third quarter of 2020.



“I am pleased that U.S. Well Services will be deploying its assets to provide power generation services for customers outside the oil and gas industry. This contract is a testament to the critical nature of our equipment and the Company’s ability to diversify its business mix,” said Joel Broussard, U.S. Well Services’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe there is a substantial market opportunity for providing rapid-response, mobile power generation services for a variety of end-users and look forward to continuing to allocate our equipment in a manner that creates value for our customers and shareholders.”

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company’s patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company’s electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

