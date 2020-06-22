Electronics Repair Shop, 'uBreakiFix' Opens in Charlottetown to Fix Smartphones, Computers, and More

uBreakiFix Repairs Anything with a Power Button at New Shop on University Avenue

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Charlottetown at 449 University Avenue, Unit 10. The store offers timely, high-quality repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Islanders stay connected.



“When social distancing began and the world moved virtual, technology enabled people everywhere to work remotely, homeschool, order essential goods, entertain themselves, connect with loved ones, and more,” said Craig McCulloch, owner of uBreakiFix Charlottetown. “At uBreakiFix, we understand that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient, especially right now. We’re excited to serve Charlottetown and have opened with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix Charlottetown owner Craig McCulloch is local to Sherwood and looks forward to bringing a much-needed service to the greater P.E.I. community.

“Technology is a lifeline, especially in times like these,” McCulloch said. “Nobody wants to break their phone, or any electronics device for that matter. It’s our job to turn the frustration of a cracked screen, broken camera, or software issue into a great, hassle-free experience to help get each customer’s day back on track as quickly as possible. I see tremendous need for reliable tech repair in Charlottetown, and we’re excited to meet that need for our community.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 570 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Charlottetown and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

uBreakiFix Charlottetown is located at 449 University Ave., Unit 10,

Charlottetown, PE C1A 8K3 and can be reached at: (902) 892-7049. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/charlottetown.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

