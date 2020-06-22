Energy Department Selects 11 Projects to Receive $3.3M for High Performance Computing Research

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected 11 projects to receive $3.3 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development. The projects will use high performance computing to address key technical challenges in U.S. manufacturing and materials development. Through DOE’s High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) initiative, selected teams will work with the Department’s National Laboratories to apply advanced modeling, simulation, and data analysis for projects that improve manufacturing productivity and explore materials that can withstand extreme conditions.

“Harnessing the immense potential of high computing technology, the HPC4EI program is helping us make great strides toward developing the advanced materials needed to deploy cleaner and more efficient fossil energy power generation options,” said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg. “And, the projects selected today will help move us closer to that goal.”

Bolstering domestic manufacturing and sustaining American leadership in advanced manufacturing is a top priority for the Trump Administration. President Trump’s recent launch of the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium demonstrates the Administration’s continued commitment to high performance computing resources to advance the pace of scientific discovery, which is a critical part of America’s economic recovery.

“Energy efficiency plays an important role in ensuring our Nation's manufacturing competitiveness,” said Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Daniel R Simmons. “These projects will leverage the power of high performance computing to improve energy productivity and help sustain U.S. leadership in manufacturing.”

HPC4EI is the umbrella initiative for DOE's HPC4Manufacturing, HPC4Materials, and HPC4Mobility programs. Individual projects will be awarded up to $300,000 of DOE funding to support high performance computing processing time and work performed by the National Laboratories.

View the selected projects HERE.

HPC4Manufacturing is funded by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office. DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy will fund the project selections in HPC4Materials.

Learn more about the HPC4EI initiative, which is led by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.