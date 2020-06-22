Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UTV Rollover in Rumney

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 20, 2020

Rumney, NH – At approximately 7:45 p.m. on June 20, 2020 the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a Utility-Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash that had occurred in Rumney, NH.

The Rumney and Plymouth Fire Departments responded to the scene as well as NH State Police and a Conservation Officer with the NH Fish and Game Department. Glen Hicks, 54, of Rumney, NH, was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene and transported by a helicopter from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, for further medical attention.

An investigation of the crash at the scene determined that Hicks had been operating the UTV, which was brand new that day, when he attempted to turn too sharply for the speed he was traveling. This caused a complete rollover of the UTV. Hicks was not wearing a helmet or the seatbelt the UTV was equipped with at the time of the crash. Other details of the crash are still under investigation.

