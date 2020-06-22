One Injured After an OHRV Rollover in Jericho State Park

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas Region One Office, Lancaster, NH 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 June 21, 2020

Berlin, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call reporting an OHRV crash on the Brook Road Trail, in Jericho State Park, at approximately 12:19 p.m. on Sunday June 21, 2020.

Amanda Gonzalez, 29, of Dayville, Connecticut, was injured after being ejected from the back seat of a four-seater side-by-side OHRV. It was reported that Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the rented OHRV, 28-year-old Rachel Zona of Worcester, Massachusetts, reported that she went too close to the right edge of the trail and could not bring the machine back onto the trail before it started to roll over. The crash occurred on a downhill left turn.

A witness from an OHRV that was following Zona, reported that Zona’s OHRV rolled three times before coming to rest on its right side. The witness also reported that Gonzales was ejected during the first rollover rotation with the machine rolling over her body during the second rotation.

Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Ambulance, and Conservation Officers responded to the scene. Gonzales was transported from the scene by Berlin Fire Department’s rescue UTV to the awaiting ambulance. From there she was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. The crash is still under investigation but inexperience is considered the main contributing factor.