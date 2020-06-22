FreeWave Technologies Expands Integration Partnership in India

New Partnership Penned with Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, CO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FreeWave Technologies, a leader in long-range industrial wireless connectivity and wired edge computing platforms announced it will expand the distribution of its industrial automation and edge computing solutions to India with new authorized integration partner Cotmac Electronics. As part of the Cotmac Group, established in 1896 as a cotton and machinery trading company, Cotmac Electronics is a respected name in industrial automation.

Since its inception in 1992, Cotmac Electronics has grown to employ over 600 skilled and qualified engineers, it has 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and 13 branch offices in India.

The company provides innovative solutions for various factory and process automation applications in industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, energy, material handling, Oil and gas, as well as water/wastewater. Cotmac Electronics is the first choice in world class industrial automation solutions.

“FreeWave’s partnership with Cotmac in India is a powerful combination. I am confident that FreeWave’s industry leading connectivity and EDGE compute platforms combined with Cotmac’s experience, people and channel reach, will ensure that together, working as one team, we will deliver the full potential of optimized IIoT solutions to verticals and clients across India” said Mike Tate, SVP Global Sales & Marketing, Freewave Technologies.

General Manager for Cotmac Electronics, Nitin Apsangi said “The collaboration of FreeWave and Cotmac Electronics will deliver a powerful combination of strengths in the industrial automation space with transformative solutions to help customers achieve the full benefits of IIOT.”

“With demand for Industry 4.0 solutions growing, our partnership with FreeWave uniquely positions us to deliver comprehensive solutions for manufacturing, plant automation, process control, and energy monitoring, from the edge to the core to the cloud,”

For more information on FreeWave Technologies’ and its Intelligent Edge solutions, visit www.freewave.com.

For more information on Cotmac Electronics and its integration capabilities, visit www.cotmac.io

About FreeWave Technologies

With deployments in over 32 countries, FreeWave’s products are leveraged by industrial end users and OEMs alike to connect, control and optimize remote machines and processes to impact smarter decision-making, improve operational efficiencies and drive cost savings. Throughout our 26-year history, we’ve helped thousands of customers – government/defense, energy, agriculture, and municipalities – achieve reliable connectivity for data telemetry and command and control in some of the most challenging, remote and rugged environments in the world. Today, we are transforming the extreme edge of operations – and the proliferation of smart devices within it – into a connected part of the enterprise with our IQ edge computing platform and ecosystem of solutions evolved for IIoT. Are you ready to transform your operation? Visit freewave.com to get started.

