Robin.io E-Book Outlines ‘As-A-Service’ Delivery Model for Data-Centric Enterprise Workloads

Unburden developers by using automation to migrate stateful applications to Kubernetes and cloud native.

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, today published its next e-book to describe how the company’s solution can aid cloud-native migration for applications where this has been historically difficult.



The 16-page e-book, titled Delivering Enterprise Apps as-a-Service, outlines the drawbacks and workarounds that stateful and data-centric applications experience on this cloud-native and Kubernetes journey. Robin.io presents a solution that addresses these challenges, using an invisible infrastructure that optimizes application workflow automation, app-aware storage, and virtual networking to relieve users of this burden and allow them to focus solely on their apps, instead.

DOWNLOAD >> The complete e-book is available for download here .

The e-book summarizes eight key benefits of the Robin.io application automation platform, including:

Improved developer productivity by cutting deployment and management times

Lower total cost of ownership through improved hardware utilization and automated day 2 operations

Better collaboration across teams with one-click snapshot and cloning

Assurance that applications and data are always on and protected with integrated data protection

Complete visibility into the underlying infrastructure

Facilitated data back-up and data sharing among users and applications with no additional storage

Self-service provisioning to allow restoration to any point in time

No cloud lock-in through seamless portability across private and public clouds

About Robin.io

Robin.io provides an application automation platform that enables enterprises and 5G service providers to deliver complex application pipelines as a service. Built on industry-standard Kubernetes, the Robin platform allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, NoSQL and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and Robin Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin.io and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions.

Media Contact:

Robert Cathey

Cathey.co for Robin.io

robert@cathey.co