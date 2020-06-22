Forensic Document Examiner Necessary To Litigate Forged Documents Or A Contested Will
A Forensic Document Examiner Examiner is an individual who can demonstrate to the court they have met certain standards of training and expertise
Whether this is when contesting a will or attempting to demonstrate a document is fraudulent or to establish if signatures have been forged or altered”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen of Docufraud Canada ( www.docufraudcanada.ca ) says, “successful litigation must meet a list of criteria before the court to demonstrate each of the parties has met their burden of proof. One of the more important aspects can be to determine if a document or signature is legitimate.” “For this, you may need a forensic signature analysis with a court qualified handwriting expert,” Strocen says.
As with any solid foundation where credibility is critical, the establishment of the legitimacy of the documents in question goes a long way to demonstrate the parties’ credibility. Confirmation to the court in establishing beyond a doubt whether the document in question is genuine or fraudulent will make this point. “This is never more important for the court than when each party claim the other has broken the spirit of a contractual obligation,” says Strocen
Whether contesting a will or attempting to demonstrate a document is fraudulent, there needs to be evidence to establish if signatures have been forged or altered. Establishing the burden of proof is part of your pre-trial preparation. A forensic examination is required by a qualified examiner whose written report will be entered into evidence and on the record.
A Forensic Document Examiner, also known as a Questioned Document Examiner, is an individual who can demonstrate to the court they have met specific standards of training and expertise. Based on these standards, the court will recognize the examiner as an Expert Witness. This standing has weight with the court for one primary reason. The examiner must also certify and swear the examination in question was made without bias to either party and was impartial.
“The examiner also recognizes their responsibility to provide this unbiased, factual evidence to the court despite which party engaged their service,” says Strocen
Presenting a winning legal strategy is not dependent on chance or a winning smile; it is won by presenting all of the evidence in a manner that is clear, and unemotional Stocen says
About Docufraud Canada:
Docufraud Canada is a Canadian company, and one of Canada’s premier certified and court-appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience, and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A. Our forensic reports have been accepted and recognized by the courts in the Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, India, Iran, Pakistan, Poland, and others.
