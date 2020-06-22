Global Yeast Market Size & Share Expected to Reach USD 9,742 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

Yeast Market

Global Yeast market is expected to reach a value of around USD 9,742 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 8.93 % between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Yeast Market By Type (Baker’s Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, Feed Yeast, Wine Yeast, and Others) and By Application (Food & Beverage and Feed & Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global Yeast market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 4,510 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9,742 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 8.93 % between 2019 and 2027.

Yeast is the single-celled eukaryotic microorganism classified under the taxonomic group referred to as the fungus kingdom. The microorganism is used in the process of fermentation for converting carbohydrates to alcohol & carbon dioxide. Moreover, this carbon dioxide is utilized for baking and preparation of alcoholic beverages.

Escalating demand for convenience food items to drive the market expansion

The growth of the yeast industry during the forecast timeline is owing to the enormous demand for convenience food products during the period from 2019 to 2027. Moreover, yeast finds lucrative applications in bakery items due to its ability to improve the taste & flavor in the bread, Danish pastries, and croissants. This has made it popular in the bakery sector. Apart from this, a huge demand for specialized yeast to enhance the quality of food & beverages will further augment the scope of the business during the forecast timeline. The enormous intake of fast foods like bread & pizza with changing lifestyles will favorably influence the market expansion over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, yeast also finds a slew of applications in the food supplements including probiotics. In addition to this, growing customer inclination towards the intake of natural food constituents will favor the growth of the yeast market during the period from 2019 to 2027. Apart from this, the rise in the nutritive advantages & health benefits offered by yeast is expected to accelerate the growth of the yeast industry during the forecast timeline. However, the unavailability of appropriate raw substances, as well as the high costs of the raw materials, is projected to inhibit the business growth over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, escalating demand for organic yeast is likely to benefit the market over the forecast timeline, thereby minimizing the impact of the hindrances on the business expansion during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Bioethanol yeast segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The bioethanol yeast segment is set to register the highest growth rate of over 11% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The segmental growth during the timespan from 2019 to 2027 is credited to the massive use of bioethanol as a substitute fuel across the pharmaceutical & biotech sectors. Moreover, the eco-friendly feature of the bioethanol due to its lower carbon usage will further prop up the growth of the segment during the forecast timeframe.

Food & beverage segment to dominate the application landscape by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is owing to the growing popularity of the bakery items as well as beverages like alcohol.

Asia Pacific to occupy the Numero Uno position in the overall market by 2027

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific zone during 2019-2027 is due to the burgeoning demand for baked items, rapid urbanization, altering life patterns, and massive end-user preference for natural constituents across the food sector. Moreover, the huge presence of yeast manufacturers in countries like China will further succor the regional market surge.

Some of the key participants in the business include Nutreco N.V., Alltech, Inc., Angelyeast Co., Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, Bio Springer, Biomin Holding GmbH, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre, LEVAPAN, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., and Synergy Flavors.

This report segments the Yeast market as follows:

Yeast Market: By Type Analysis

Baker’s Yeast

Brewer’s Yeast

Wine Yeast

Bioethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast

Others (nutritional and supplement yeast)

Yeast Market: By Application Analysis

Food & Beverage

Bakery

Alcoholic Beverages

Prepared Food

Non-Alcoholic

Beverages

Feed & Others

